A Buffalo Niagara native steps up as Bank of America's market president

Ted Janicki received a big promotion at Bank of America – in the middle of the pandemic.
He was named Buffalo market president a year ago, replacing Kevin Murphy, who retired. Janicki also kept his role as Small Business Banker manager, leading small business bankers serving clients in upstate New York and Western Massachusetts.
Janicki is a local native, growing up in South Buffalo and then Depew. He graduated from the University at Buffalo, thinking he wanted to be a social studies teacher. That career didn't suit him, but banking certainly did.
Janicki, 36, talked about becoming a leader at one of the nation's largest banks, and taking on a new job during uncertain economic times:
Q: How did you adjust to becoming market president during the pandemic?
A: Taking the role at that time was, of course, challenging. I think what was really exciting about jumping into the role, especially at the height of Covid is, the bank was adapting. And we were adapting not only nationally but locally, with really three goals in mind: a teammate-centric approach, a customer-centric approach, and a community-centric approach.
During the Covid pandemic and becoming the Buffalo president at that time, I was able to be really, really well ingrained in each one of those areas, I think faster than I would have been if I did in a normal environment.
Q: In what way?
A: It allowed me to become very familiar with our 600 or so employees [locally] at a much quicker pace. Our customers were reaching out to us more than they ever had, and being involved with that on the small business front was really accelerated.
And then, obviously, the opportunity to meet with community leaders and how we wanted to do some really, really important relief efforts, I had the opportunity to really convene with a lot of community leaders and a lot of local politicians, sooner than I think I would have if the coronavirus pandemic wasn't going on. … I was able to speed my transition into the Buffalo president role.
Q: You've had a long career with Bank of America. Did that help prepare you to be market president?
A: It's funny – whenever I tell people I'm the local market president, whether they're community leaders or people in the community or politicians, a lot of them are surprised I'm from Buffalo. "Oh, you're from Buffalo? You didn't move here to take this job? Born and raised?"
I think there's this perception that Bank of America, being this large, global institution, that maybe the talent or someone that would accept this role, you might have to look from the outside.
I think what's really interesting about this organization and really about my story is, the ability to be raised in Buffalo, the ability to grow my career pretty much with one organization since 2003 in the banking industry, and no need to bounce around from bank to bank or whatnot.
I've worked in a number of different organizations. The call center locally, which employs a lot of people. I've worked in a financial center, and in our commercial banking space, and our small business banking space.
Being able to kind of touch all the different business lines and interact with all the business lines I think really prepared me well to take this role and really look at it as a convener, and a convener of different roles and different people.
Q: Bank of America is one of the nation's largest banks. How do you try to make the Buffalo market stand out within that?
A: I think you have to focus in on how we support our communities, how we support our clients, how we support our teammates. Being a big company, we have an incredible, incredible amount of resources. It's really my job as the Buffalo president to grab these resources and utilize these resources and bring them down to the local level.
Q: The bank raised its minimum wage to $20 per hour, and will raise it to $25 by 2025. Is that helping with recruiting and retaining employees?
A: It is helping. Like a lot of businesses we're still having trouble recruiting and finding folks, especially for those entry-level positions, within our call center, within our financial centers.
I think we need to do a better job of, across the Buffalo marketplace, getting the word out around what it is to work at Bank of America, and what those benefits are, and how we're attracting that sort of talent.
The more of a grassroots effort I think that we, as a community, and we as large, impactful organizations within this community can do to help people understand what those career paths look like – whether they're coming out of college, or they're coming out of high school, they're entering the workforce after being out of the workforce for a long time – that's really how we're doing to develop talent and attract talent.
We can throw money and benefits at people, but they have to have an interest and they have to have a vision of where they want to go within a career.
Q: Bank of America has permanently closed some of its area branches and temporarily closed some others. What's the outlook for the bank's local branch network?
A: I feel the pandemic accelerated some of the consolidations of the financial centers that we had planned to consolidate over the next couple of years.
What we're doing as an organization is really sort of streamlining our financial center network to make sure that it's effective in how we are serving our communities and what that distribution looks like, and making sure that our financial centers really are becoming a destination for financial advice. … As far as additional closings and things like that coming up, I don't forsee any at this point.
Q: How are your small business customers faring?
A: Small businesses throughout Western New York and really the businesses across entire upstate, have an extreme sense of optimism, as our community and our state's sort of emerging from this post-pandemic.
The majority of our small businesses in Western New York have regained their footing.
For a majority of our business owners, revenues are increasing, net profit is increasing. We're seeing a decrease in expenses for a lot of our business owners, and those decreases were really driven by the pandemic and how they made their operating model more efficient.
For many of those small businesses, those sort of changes they made are going to stick around, and be around for quite some time.
Matt Glynn