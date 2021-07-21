A Buffalo farewell, two seasons later, to a great major league surprise

Dr. Ryan Miller and Christian Knauss, buddies from their high school days at St. Francis of Athol Springs, were at Sahlen Field a couple of days ago. They settled in to watch the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox, but Miller’s eyes kept drifting from the game and toward the heights of Seneca One Tower.

“I was picturing myself up there with my dad,” said Ryan, 29.

Wednesday, the Blue Jays finished their unlikely two-year run in Buffalo. After more than 17 months of baseball away from home, the players and coaches are finally returning to Toronto. Yet what the Jays accomplished at Sahlen Field – unimaginable until the pandemic changed dynamics that long seemed fixed in place – gave Buffalo, already rich in baseball lore, an even more unique place in that heritage.

Never in major league history has an established team from one city spent so much time in an entirely separate community, said Jacob Pomrenke, director of editorial content for the Society of American Baseball Research. Pomrenke said Buffalo also becomes a member of a small club, one of only 15 American cities to host a big-league franchise in each of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

It is worth noting how all the other cities on that list retain big-league teams today, which brings us back to the Millers and a dream, father and son.