A Buffalo expat comes home with KeyBank amid pandemic

It's also interesting that I'm at that point in time in my career where you're now starting to see classmates find themselves in other interesting roles, where there's now an intersection between friendship and business.

Q: Was it hard getting to know clients at your new job with Key during the pandemic?

A: It's a challenge, but I think at this point, I might (benefit from) the fact that this has been going on for about a year. It's not something that's necessarily foreign to clients, where I think if I were to be doing this in March of 2020, it would be that much more challenging.

For better or for worse, (virtual meetings) seem to be the norm and pretty commonplace. I think I kind of have that playing to my advantage. But it does continue to make it challenging. Buffalo's very much built on that handshake, you look the person in the eye and you're able to develop a relationship in person. And I look forward to the day where I'm able to do that. ... I have actually been introduced to folks in person. I look forward to being able to do that more often as people feel more comfortable.