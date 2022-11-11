 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A bridge and two roads in WNY named after heroic veterans

A legislative package signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul dedicates two roads and a bridge in Western New York to veterans.

The Cazenovia Creek crossing along Route 16 in the Town of Holland will be known as the Kalinowski Brothers Memorial Bridge.

The five brothers served in World War II and the Korean Conflict in virtually every branch of the military and "exemplify the best our country has to offer," said State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan.

State Route 19 in the Town of Pike in Wyoming County will be known as Master Sergeant Thomas P. Madison Memorial Highway. 

"Sgt. Madison is a highly decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and our community is forever grateful for his service to our nation," Gallivan said.

State Route 394 through the Town of Randolph, Cattaraugus County, will be known as "Staff Sergeant David Textor Memorial Highway." A decorated Green Beret, Textor died in 2018 during combat in Mosul, Iraq.

State Sen. George M. Borrello called the tribute to him "a reminder to all who pass that a painful price has been paid to safeguard." 

