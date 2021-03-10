A 4-year-old wanted to help save The Sullivans. He got some pretty big thank you's for his trouble.

The first time they went over, the museum was closed. But a week ago, Welty called Marzello and asked if Arrow could bring the money over.

"He carried it. He wanted to make that delivery himself," she said.

"That was just so very touching," Marzello said.

"Every little bit helps," Welty said.

And when he came to meet Jemal, he brought another plastic bag with coins and a few dollars in it.

Arrow did not say much before the television cameras. But when most people had left, he asked Marzello, "When is the water going to be out?"

"The water is just about out," Marzello replied.

He said some minor repairs had been made.

Whenever Arrow visits Welty, they go and check out the ship.

"We check out the holes, what's going on with them, are they getting fixed," she said. "He wants to go on the ship, but he doesn't want to go on it until it's fixed."

He'll get a great tour this summer. The naval park gave Arrow a T-shirt and a season pass for his family.

Marzello has heard from World War II veterans and people from around the country who want to make sure the National Historic Landmark is saved. The naval park far surpassed the $100,000 fundraising goal. But when little Arrow came over to give him money, he called it the "best story of the week."

