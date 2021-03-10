A 4-year-old wanted to help save The Sullivans. He got some pretty big thank you's for his trouble.

Four-year-old Arrow Swartwout just wanted to make sure the USS The Sullivans did not sink, and was secure for the future. Little did he know he was about to make friends with the man trying to build a new future for Buffalo.
Developer Douglas Jemal was so taken with Arrow's desire to donate piggy bank money to help save the ship that he met Arrow Wednesday and presented him with a pair of $100 bills, and a red, white and blue hat.
The two met at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
"You touched my heart, you're a special kid," Jemal told him.
World War II veteran Dr. John Long gave Arrow an American flag, which he held tight to his chest, and a copy of the Constitution.
"This is America at its best," said Long, a supporter of the naval park.
The boy loves going down to see the ships and the airplanes on display outside at the naval park with his grandmother, Tara Welty, who lives in the Marine Drive Apartments.
Arrow was particularly interested – and worried – when he heard The Sullivans was taking on water and was in danger of sinking if emergency repairs were not made.
The hull of the 78-year-old Fletcher-class destroyer was damaged in the winter weather. The ship started taking on water, and was listing to its port side.
"He was pretty preoccupied with the holes. He wanted to know how big they were and how many," Welty said.
After Jemal heard of Arrow's concern for the ship and that Arrow had brought coins over to the naval park to help, he was so impressed he wanted to meet Arrow.
It turned out he wanted to more than just say hello.
"Whatever you need kid," Jemal said to Arrow when they met. "I will be behind that boy in anything I can possibly do for the rest of my life."
Welty had told Arrow a couple of weeks ago that Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the naval park, was reaching out to the community to raise money for emergency repairs. Arrow knows the first goal was $100,000 for the immediate repairs, and $1 million is needed for long-range repairs.
He heard about some of the big donations, like $50,000 from West Herr Automotive Group, presented by Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr. Jemal, who is spearheading the fundraising for $1 million, gave a "down payment" of $10,000.
Arrow wanted to do his part.
"He wanted to donate some money, too," Welty said.
But his piggy bank was at home, and he was a little reluctant to dip into it. So Arrow and Welty went through the spare change that Welty keeps in a dish at her apartment. They scooped up some coins and put them in a plastic bag.
The first time they went over, the museum was closed. But a week ago, Welty called Marzello and asked if Arrow could bring the money over.
"He carried it. He wanted to make that delivery himself," she said.
"That was just so very touching," Marzello said.
"Every little bit helps," Welty said.
And when he came to meet Jemal, he brought another plastic bag with coins and a few dollars in it.
Arrow did not say much before the television cameras. But when most people had left, he asked Marzello, "When is the water going to be out?"
"The water is just about out," Marzello replied.
He said some minor repairs had been made.
Whenever Arrow visits Welty, they go and check out the ship.
"We check out the holes, what's going on with them, are they getting fixed," she said. "He wants to go on the ship, but he doesn't want to go on it until it's fixed."
He'll get a great tour this summer. The naval park gave Arrow a T-shirt and a season pass for his family.
Marzello has heard from World War II veterans and people from around the country who want to make sure the National Historic Landmark is saved. The naval park far surpassed the $100,000 fundraising goal. But when little Arrow came over to give him money, he called it the "best story of the week."