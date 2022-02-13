A $12M theft from Cheektowaga eye doctor raises question: Is cryptocurrency legal tender?

So LifeLock did not breach any contractual obligation by denying coverage because the doctor's cryptocurrency does not fall within the definition of account under the policy, and that means the theft does not qualify as a "stolen identity event" under the policy, according to the company's court papers.

NortonLifeLock's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

A company spokesperson said the company did not have data available about the prevalence of cryptocurrency scams it deals with.

Policy purchased to guard against theft

Atwal purchased the stolen identity insurance police precisely to protect against identity theft, said Clark and her co-counsel Daniel R. Maguire in court papers opposing the company's request for the case to be dismissed.

After benefiting from Atwal’s premium payments, LifeLock now seeks to avoid its obligations under that policy by incorrectly claiming that the misappropriation of his credentials and theft of his funds are not covered by the policy, according to court papers for the doctor.