98 years later, Tonawanda honors police officer killed on duty

His most harrowing experience came on July 7, 1920, when he was shot in the chin by one of two men suspected of breaking into a clothing store. Pfonner was back on patrol within two weeks.

On the evening of the fatal crash, Pfonner was operating his motorcycle and a fellow officer was in the sidecar on Delaware Avenue at Princeton Boulevard, according to news reports that conflict on exactly what they were doing.

About 8:30 p.m., a southbound Packard touring car, traveling about 60 mph and occupied by two men and two women, smashed into the officers. The car didn't slow down and no one got its license plate.

Pfonner was hurled from the motorcycle into the roadway and knocked unconscious.

He suffered a broken leg, broken collarbone and other internal injuries and died at the Buffalo Homeopathic Hospital, later Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital, that night. His partner, Theodore Roodie, sometimes spelled Rhode, was badly injured but survived.

Police searched far and wide for the "death car," as one paper put it, and the town offered a $500 reward leading to the arrest of the driver, but no one was ever charged.

"The family believes bootleggers intentionally ran him down," Stauffiger said.