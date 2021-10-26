98 years later, Tonawanda honors police officer killed on duty

Frank Pfonner was one of three officers hired when the Town of Tonawanda Police Department was established 101 years ago.
He patrolled the town's roads by motorcycle – chasing down speeders, bootleggers and burglars – and once survived being shot in the face.
But on April 8, 1923, as Pfonner rode on Delaware Avenue, he was fatally injured when a speeding car smashed into him. The driver raced off without stopping and was never found.
Pfonner, who was 29 and engaged to be married, died hours later at a Buffalo hospital.
Until recently, there was little in the town acknowledging Pfonner.
That's about to change.
On Tuesday, the town is set to hold a dedication ceremony for its recently renovated police and court complex on Sheridan Drive, now renamed the Frank H. Pfonner Public Safety Building.
"He is the lone police officer in the Town of Tonawanda who lost his life in the line of duty," Supervisor Joseph Emminger said.
Tonawanda officials say it's a long overdue recognition for Pfonner's sacrifice.
"The department, the town, never did anything big for Frank," Police Chief James Stauffiger said.
Pfonner was born in June 1893 to a family that operated a farm of several hundred acres on Military Road near Knoche Road. His mother, Elizabeth, died in 1901.
Hired on Jan. 2, 1920, he officially is listed as the department's second officer, Stauffiger said. This professionally staffed department replaced a less-formal group of constables prone to accepting off-the-books payments, he said.
Tonawanda, still mostly farmland at the time, was a draw for drivers with lead feet, Town Historian Ed Adamczyk said.
"The Town of Tonawanda was the place to go speeding in your car," he said.
Newspaper clippings from the Buffalo Evening News, the Buffalo Courier and the Tonawanda News show Pfonner was an active officer in the growing town of 5,500 as of 1920.
One article from August 1922 described Pfonner on his motorcycle engaged in a "mad dash" to try to catch a speeder, who wrecked his vehicle in Kenmore. Pfonner put the "bruised and bleeding" driver in his sidecar and took him away for processing.
In June 1921, he and a fellow motorcycle officer, Otto Schultz, pursued a stolen car along River Road before the occupants jumped out and escaped through a nearby marsh.
Pfonner also spent some of his Prohibition-era service trying to tamp down the distribution of illegal booze in the town, where liquor from Canada regularly washed up on the riverfront.
In September 1920, for example, Pfonner and two other officers raided a still in a home at Two Mile Creek and Ensminger Road, where they found three gallons of moonshine and two barrels of mash.
His most harrowing experience came on July 7, 1920, when he was shot in the chin by one of two men suspected of breaking into a clothing store. Pfonner was back on patrol within two weeks.
On the evening of the fatal crash, Pfonner was operating his motorcycle and a fellow officer was in the sidecar on Delaware Avenue at Princeton Boulevard, according to news reports that conflict on exactly what they were doing.
About 8:30 p.m., a southbound Packard touring car, traveling about 60 mph and occupied by two men and two women, smashed into the officers. The car didn't slow down and no one got its license plate.
Pfonner was hurled from the motorcycle into the roadway and knocked unconscious.
He suffered a broken leg, broken collarbone and other internal injuries and died at the Buffalo Homeopathic Hospital, later Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital, that night. His partner, Theodore Roodie, sometimes spelled Rhode, was badly injured but survived.
Police searched far and wide for the "death car," as one paper put it, and the town offered a $500 reward leading to the arrest of the driver, but no one was ever charged.
"The family believes bootleggers intentionally ran him down," Stauffiger said.
The town and Village of Kenmore, in the days following the fatal crash, went after out-of-control "speed demons," according to news reports.
"After Pfanner died, they cracked down on it," said Adamczyk, using the alternate spelling of Pfonner's last name that shows up in some records.
Pfonner's motorcycle was involved in three previous accidents, under Schultz's operation, in the weeks leading up to his death. The Buffalo Evening News wondered whether the motorcycle was "hoodoo," or bad luck, and the police chief ordered it be replaced.
Pfonner was buried in the family plot in the cemetery at the St. Peter's German Evangelical Church, which now hosts the town's history museum.
Survivors included two sisters and a brother, Elmer, who joined the town police on Jan. 1, 1924. Elmer Pfonner had his own brush with death one year after his brother was killed when, while pursuing a speeding car, he crashed into the guardrail of a bridge over Ellicott Creek and plunged into the water.
Stauffiger said the distraught family, including George Pfonner, the father of Frank and Elmer, pressured Elmer to leave the police force over fears for his safety. He resigned on March 15, 1925.
"The family pulled the plug on that," Stauffiger said.
Much of Frank Pfonner's story faded as the decades passed. However, after Stauffiger was appointed assistant police chief in 2015, he decided the town should do more to honor Pfonner, who has descendants, mainly his siblings' grandchildren and great-grandchildren, still living here.
Town officers, who now number about 100, began wearing black tape across their badges each April 8. And, at the suggestion of current Assistant Police Chief Joseph Fennell, the town this year on the anniversary of Pfonner's death held a wreath-laying ceremony at his grave.
It was there that Emminger, the town supervisor, mentioned to Stauffiger the idea of renaming the police and court building, which recently underwent a substantial renovation focused on making the structure more accessible to people with disabilities. Stauffiger readily agreed.
"The family, we ran it by them. They were very touched by our offer," Emminger said.
The Pfonner family did not respond to a request for comment.
Officials are scheduled to hold a dedication Tuesday morning.
"I think it's a big deal," Emminger said. "It's a good-news piece – we can all use that."