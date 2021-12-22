$909,000 paid by Tonawanda Coke awarded to green projects in Northtowns

State officials on Wednesday announced 14 projects benefiting the environment in and around the Tonawandas that will split $909,384 in funding from one of the region's most notorious polluters.

The winning entities were selected following voting by residents in the Town and City of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, Kenmore and portions of Grand Island and Buffalo's Riverside section.

Those communities were hard hit by the effects of pollution from the former plant operated by Tonawanda Coke Corporation, which agreed to pay $1 million into a Tonawanda Community Environmental Benefits Program through a consent decree with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Attorney General's Office.

About 3,000 residents in seven ZIP codes picked from among 25 nominated environmental improvement projects during voting over seven days in September.

The winners announced Wednesday ranged from $6,359 for tree planting and landscaping at Edison Elementary School in the Ken-Ton School District to $250,000 for major improvements at Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda.

For the full list of winners, visit cfgb.org/news-events/news/.

