Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is on a path to help clean up Scajaquada Creek in much the same way that it pursued the restoration of the Buffalo River.

That effort by the region's guardian of Western New York's fresh waterways will be aided by more than $900,000 in federal funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Rep. Brian Higgins said.

Red Jacket Park, with its 'sweeping views,' becomes newest Buffalo Blueway Blueway enhancements add to the region's waterfront tourism and promote ecological and outdoor recreation, said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

Higgins, who – along with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand – helped secure the funds, lauded Waterkeeper's work Friday during a news conference at Peter Street Park, which abuts the Scajaquada Creek in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

"They have not only a national reputation, a reputation that's very well known in Congress and in the administration, but an international reputation, as well," Higgins said. "They're doing extraordinary work as stewards of our waterways, leading the effort towards remediation ... and this is just another example."

Waterkeeper's Scajaquada Creek project is one of 150 nationwide, and only six across the state, being funded by NOAA through its Climate-Ready Coasts initiative, which is supported in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

'Forever chemicals' warning for waterways comes as Cayuga Creek restoration project is celebrated A Cayuga Creek restoration project eight years in the making has been completed, but chemical compounds in the water show challenges remain there and in other waterways.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"We have had a history ... of industrial pollution, of urban runoff that has compromised the quality of our natural resources, our waterways," Higgins said. "And while this, compared with the larger Buffalo River, as part of the Niagara River basin, seems like it's small, it's still very, very significant toward a full restoration of all of our waterways."

Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, said the organization has been working toward restoring Scajaquada Creek for more than 30 years.

"Scajaquada Creek and our surrounding communities are on an accelerated path to ecological restoration," Jedlicka said. "We are pursuing the same strategy for this creek as we did for the Buffalo River. It is a foundation in healthy ecosystems and clean and accessible water for everybody."

The Scajaquada Creek watershed is 29 square miles, encompassing the City of Buffalo, as well as the towns of Cheektowaga and Lancaster, and the Village of Depew.

Jedlicka said restoring the creek's habitat has the potential to reconnect many of these communities along the creek's corridor, but the path to a healthy waterway requires technical studies and planning, which is part of what the funding will be used for.

Federal grant boosts Centennial Park's shoreline improvements A $4.5 million federal grant will advance shoreline resiliency, habitat restoration and public access to an inlet at the southern end of the Buffalo park.

"The creek itself stretches about 13 miles, and significant portions of this 13 miles have been altered or repaired over the decades, including hardened shorelines, straightened channels, buried sections, polluted brownfields and sewage overflow," she said. "And, for generations, our community has avoided or, at least, been unable to connect with its creek systems due to polluted waters and physical barriers, like the 198 and the three miles of creek that are buried underground on the East Side."

Several technical studies will be conducted to advance potential resiliency projects toward future construction and improving connectivity between creeks and neighborhoods in the Black Rock-Riverside areas, the Eastside and Cheektowaga, Jedlicka said.

"A key outcome of this project will result in a restoration roadmap for Scajaquada Creek, one that is built from the input and voices of the very members of the community who have been historically impacted the most," she said.