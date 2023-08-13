On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Rachel Putney and her fellow kindergarteners were eating cupcakes to mark a classmate's birthday.

Betsy Andrews remembers coming out of a meeting and seeing news of the attack on the World Trade Center on the TVs at her office. A colleague turned to her and said, "We're going to war."

And John Gasper, 75, compared 9/11 to the feeling he had decades earlier when he learned of President John F. Kennedy's assassination

"It shut down the country for days. Everyone was focused on news. It was 24/7 news. And it was like a huge shock: How could this possibly happen?" Gasper, of Jamestown, said of the attack. "Now, it's history."

That terrible history was brought to life in recent days at the Erie County Fair, which hosted the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit. Putney, Andrews and Gasper were among the hundreds on Sunday who stopped by the exhibit trailer that travels to far-flung fairs, festivals and schools.

"We bring a part of that day out to them," Billy Puckett, the exhibit's field manager, said Sunday. This is the exhibit's first time stopping in Buffalo, he said.

The mobile exhibit holds artifacts from the World Trade Center site – such as turnout gear worn by a firefighter killed in the terror attack and a piece of concrete taken from Ground Zero – as well as emergency radio transmissions recorded that morning and documentary videos about 9/11.

The exhibit, sponsored by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, also provides background on the World Trade Center and information on the attack at the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania that same day.

In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed, including Siller and 342 other firefighters in New York City, and many first responders continue to suffer from 9/11-related illnesses. The United States invaded Afghanistan and, later, Iraq following the 9/11 attacks.

Peter Chadwick was a firefighter with the New York Fire Department's Ladder 40 in Harlem on 9/11. He was off-duty but was driving to the site when the towers collapsed.

He is one of several department retirees who serve as exhibit guides, answering questions and listening as guests share their own memories of that morning.

"This, I think, is phenomenal," Chadwick said, looking out at the group waiting to walk up the ramp and into the exhibit. "We didn't have this line yesterday."

The NEVER FORGET exhibit was emotional for many, particular those old enough to remember the horrific attacks of 22 years ago.

"It's heart-wrenching," Andrews, 59, of Marilla, said after viewing the exhibit. "I was crying."

Jason Putney, like his wife, was in elementary school on 9/11. He said he thought this exhibit was a valuable historical resource for people who were born afterward.

Rachel Putney, 27, said the attack and its aftermath remain a touchstone for people her age and older.

"It's, so to speak, a modern-day Pearl Harbor," she said, referring to the attack that drew the United States into World War II.

The mobile exhibit remains at the fair through Monday.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation also pays to construct accessible homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders – including two in this area – and it paid off the mortgage on a home for Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno's widow. Arno was killed March 1 in a building collapse while battling a fire.

For more information, visit t2t.org.