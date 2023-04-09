Somewhere out there is a person who probably doesn’t realize that his or her dream of becoming a New York Lottery millionaire will expire next month.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission, that person bought a winning Cash4Life ticket in May at a store in Bay Shore on Long Island. It is worth $1 million, and the state said the prize will expire May 28 if the person does not claim it.

Who would buy a lottery ticket and fail to pick up their prize?

Actually, a lot of people, according to the Gaming Commission.

Since 2018, more than $833 million worth of winning New York Lottery tickets have expired because the winners failed to redeem them, the commission said in response to questions from The Buffalo News.

As of March 31, the state said, there were about 5 million tickets worth $78 million that had been unclaimed. Most of those are small prize winners, but some are worth $1 million or more.

The state said it did not have a regional breakdown on where the expired winning tickets were sold, but officials said the expired tickets were sold all over the state, including Western New York.

The biggest New York Lottery prize ever to expire was a whopping $63 million.

That happened in 2002, when someone won a MegaMillions drawing, but never picked up the winnings.

State officials said they make concerted efforts to make sure people who buy lottery tickets know that winning tickets expire in a year.

"We encourage all players to check their tickets so they aren’t missing out on prizes. All New York Lottery tickets clearly state that prizes expire after one year," said Lee Park, a spokesman for the Gaming Commission. "Additionally, the Lottery’s website is regularly updated with instant ticket prize claim deadlines and remaining top prizes. The Lottery also publishes deadlines at retail locations and via its monthly newsletter."

The one-year expiration date is prescribed by state tax law, Park said.

But one author who has researched lottery games all over the country questions whether governments in New York and elsewhere do enough to inform people that winning tickets can expire.

In some states, winning tickets expire in just six months, said Jonathan D. Cohen, author of For a Dollar and a Dream; State Lotteries in Modern America.

“I would say the average person who buys a lottery ticket probably has no idea what the expiration date is, just as the average player probably doesn’t know how big the odds are against winning the lottery,” Cohen told The News.

In Cohen’s view, some lottery players simply forget to check whether their tickets have won, some misplace their tickets and some have no idea that winning tickets can expire.

There are many legitimate reasons – including a serious illness or family tragedy – that may cause people to neglect to check their lottery tickets for winners, Cohen said.

Cohen estimated that one in eight Americans buy lottery tickets every week, spending more money on lotteries than their combined spending on video-streaming services, books, concert tickets and movie tickets.

In 2021, Americans spent $98 billion on lottery tickets, and states paid out almost $64 billion in prizes, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.

According to the association, the New York Lottery, which began in 1967, sells far more tickets than any other state.

In fiscal year 2022, the state said it sold $10.36 billion in tickets.

Cohen said state governments spend millions on advertising to entice people to gamble on lotteries, and he would like to see more money spent educating people about the negative aspects of gambling.

He said those negative aspects include gambling addictions that can ruin families, and the fact that winning lottery tickets can expire.

Under New York law governing the lottery, up to $60 million each year in unclaimed prize money is to be used for future lottery prizes or promotional purposes. Anything above $60 million will “be paid into the state treasury to the credit of the state lottery fund,” the law reads.

“All prizes must be claimed within one year of announced end of game,” is written in small print on the back of a recently purchased “Win $1,000 A Week For Life” ticket.

The “announced end of game” can be found on the state lottery website, at ny.lottery.ny.gov/scratch-off-games. Each scratch-off is assigned a four-digit identification number, and that number can be used on the website to find the "end of game" date.

One regular lottery player – Bob Enger, 69, of Amherst – told The News he was not aware of the expiration dates on the tickets he buys.

“I play Lotto every Wednesday and Friday, every week, but I did not know when they expired,” Enger said. “I can tell you that if I ever do win the lottery, I certainly would not wait a year to cash in my prize.”

Enger said he would like the state to do more to publicize the fact that prizes expire after a year.

“Some people buy scratch-off tickets to give people as gifts. They might put them in a drawer for months at a time,” he said. “How would you feel if you gave someone a lottery ticket as a gift, and it was a big winner, and it was expired? That would be a good way to lose a friend.”

Kerri Lynn Jasen, 58, of the Town of Tonawanda, said she plays three lottery games a week. She said she is aware that lottery tickets expire after a year.

“I only know about it because I made a point to check into it, but I don’t think most people do know,” Jasen said. “I don’t think the state does much at all to publicize that. I’d feel terrible for anyone who had a winning ticket that expired.”

The state’s $833 million figure for expired winning tickets since 2018 includes MegaMillions, Powerball, Quick Draw and eight other “draw game” tickets that are printed out by lottery sellers when players buy them.

The $833 million figure does not include expired scratch-off tickets for games including “Win For Life” and many others.

The Gaming Commission said it does not keep statistics on expired scratch-off tickets, in part because some scratch-offs expire without ever being sold.

Officials of the commission said they are proud of the amount of money the New York Lottery has raised toward its original purpose – public education.

Lottery games have raised more than $78.7 billion for public education since 1967, according to Gaming Commission records.

That figure includes at least $4.8 billion for public schools in Erie County and $1.24 billion for those in Niagara County.

“The New York Lottery exists for the sole purpose of raising revenue to help support Aid to Education,” the Gaming Commission said in its latest annual report.