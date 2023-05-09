An 8-year-old child is suspected of making a false call Tuesday saying that there was a bomb on a school bus in Batavia, the Batavia Police Department reported.

According to the report, a business received the call from the youngster and reported it to the Genesee County 911 Center. Patrol officers and detectives determined that the call was fake and that it had been made from a school bus.

Officers tracked down the vehicle, which no longer was carrying students. To be sure that there was no bomb on board, a State Police K9 dog that specializes in finding explosives was called in and confirmed that the bus was safe.

Batavia Police said the case has been turned over to the department's juvenile detective. No further information is currently available.