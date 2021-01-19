8 memories of Joe Biden from Western New Yorkers who knew him

Art Cooper, a retired state workers compensation judge from Orchard Park, knew Joe Biden way back when, and not in a good way. Biden and Cooper were classmates at the Syracuse University Law School, and in 1965 Cooper caught Biden in a careless act of plagiarism and reported Biden to a professor.
Fifty-five years later, though, Cooper was happy to cast a Biden vote for president.
"Compared to the actions of our outgoing president, what Joe did then was just foolishness. It really didn't amount to much," Cooper said in a recent interview. "Now we have a president who has lied and been impeached twice. In politics, the baseline has completely shifted."
Not surprisingly, Cooper and Biden have never been close. But as the years passed, and The Buffalo News recounted the plagiarism story in 1988 and 2008, Biden earned from Cooper exactly what he's earned from other Buffalo-area natives and residents who have come to know him: respect.
For those who worked for Biden – and a surprising number of Buffalonians have – their feelings for Biden on the eve of his inauguration go well beyond respect. They simply love the guy, saying he is a person first and a politician second, one who has lived through and grown beyond personal tragedy – and the right man to heal a nation.
Here's a look at what Western New Yorkers who've come to know Biden recall:
A lapse in law school
When both were students at Syracuse University, Cooper said, Cooper thought he discovered plagiarism when their law writing class was asked to exchange and anonymously critique papers. He said he eventually discovered that the paper belonged to Biden, and suspected several pages had been lifted without citation from a law journal.
Cooper informed the professor. The future president was forced to repeat the course, and that instance of plagiarism has dogged him throughout his political career.
Cooper, 76, considered Biden "a little pompous and arrogant" during law school. He now believes the president-elect has the "background and experience to do the job."
"I think he's matured into a very decent person," Cooper said.
A 'Finnegan sense of humor'
A longtime Olean resident, Patricia McAllister was slated to join other family members to watch Wednesday's inauguration from a special section at the Capitol when her cousin takes the oath of office as the nation's 46th president. That all changed late Monday when her granddaughter's Covid-19 test proved positive, prompting cancellation of a big day for the Olean contingent of the new president's Finnegan branch of the family.
The disappointment fails to subtract from the former Patricia Finnegan's excitement, however. She remembers the days of Finnegan family get-togethers in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pa. Her father, John Finnegan, and Biden's mother, who was born Eugenia Finnegan, were brother and sister and always remained close.
Biden's family moved to Delaware in 1952, but McAllister said the extended family all stayed in touch.
McAllister, 70, who fondly recalls Biden's late mother and father , described the president-to-be as someone "with an easy way about him."
"He's strong in his faith; there's no shenanigans about him," she said. "But he's fun to be around, with a Finnegan sense of humor."
An early run for president
A Town of Tonawanda attorney with decades of Washington experience, Tom Kobus worked as a researcher and speechwriter on Biden's first campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988.
"When I worked on the Biden campaign, it probably involved about a dozen people at the most," he said. "At times it was just Tom and Joe."
Past and future big names in politics also worked on that almost forgotten effort, Kobus said. They included the late pollster Pat Caddell, who had been a key member of Jimmy Carter's successful presidential campaign in 1976.
Kobus, who remains politically active in Buffalo and Washington, said he was always impressed by Biden's sense of humor.
"I do not know anyone who has a better laugh, which is so contagious," he said. "Biden often talked about his Scranton roots and his family’s struggles – a big part of his 2020 campaign."
Kobus added he was also struck by the then-senator's devotion to his Catholicism, noting that he never missed Mass on Sundays or holy days.
"Joe relied on his Catholic faith to overcome the death of his wife and daughter," he said, referring to the auto accident that claimed their lives in 1972. "I bet that his Catholic faith will be the bedrock of his presidency."
A terrifying flight
Bruce Fisher's introduction to Joe Biden came on a six-seater airplane in the skies above Iowa in 1987, in the early days of Biden's first race for the presidency. Fisher – long a Democratic aide in Buffalo and Washington and now a professor at Buffalo State College – had just been hired as Biden's campaign press secretary. And with his knees touching the senator's on that cramped plane, Fisher tried to bang out a speech for the candidate on a portable Olivetti typewriter.
Quickly, though, the plane encountered turbulence, and then some, in the form of a monster Midwest thunderstorm. The plane shook and tumbled, and five of the people onboard grew visibly nervous.
Not Joe Biden. The senator sought to calm the nerves of everyone onboard by telling a hilarious, convoluted story about an even more terrifying flight in a small plane with a twenty-something pilot and "a friend of his who was riding shotgun who didn't know anything about how to fly a plane," Fisher recalled.
"He seized the moment to put everybody at ease," Fisher said of Biden. "And then when we got on the ground, he was like: 'Bruce, we gotta drive from now on.' "
Fisher's time with the Biden campaign didn't last long. The young campaign spokesman quickly had to return to Buffalo because his then-wife fell ill, and while he was there, the rival campaign of Michael Dukakis leaked a tape of a Biden speech that sounded eerily similar to one by Neil Kinnock, then the leader of Great Britain's Labor Party.
"By the time I got back to the campaign, the campaign was over," Fisher, now 67, noted.
That incident, which Fisher blamed on poor staff work, did nothing to diminish his respect for Biden.
"It's just so great to know that somebody who is so respectful of and devoted to the Constitution and to our system is going to be president," Fisher said of Biden.
'Amtrak Joe'
The daughter of former Deputy Assembly Speaker Arthur O. Eve and Constance Eve, Leecia Eve has proven a force of her own in government and politics for more than a quarter century. She counts her 1995-1996 stint as a counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee headed by Biden as "an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary boss."
Eve toiled for 12 to 14 hours a day back then, handling everything from antitrust matters to drug patents to the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act, which Biden authored.
In doing so, she quickly learned why Biden was nicknamed "Amtrak Joe." The then-senator commuted daily via Amtrak between his home in Wilmington, Del., and Washington, D.C., and Eve would frequently meet him upon his arrival at Washington's Union Station.
"Many times I briefed him on some key issue during that brief period when we would walk from Union Station to the Capitol," she said. "He was, and I think will continue to be as president, a great boss."
Eve, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for New York attorney general in 2018, describes the president-elect as "super smart with a folksy way about him."
"With Joe Biden, what you see is what you get," she said.
A birthday call
An Amherst native, Victoria Dillon has served as press secretary to the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter and two U.S. secretaries of veterans affairs. But as a young press aide, she worked on Biden's 2008 campaign for the presidency.
It didn't take long for her to learn that "it truly is a family affair" with the Bidens. Not only were members of that underfunded, ill-fated Biden effort involved in the campaign; they treated newcomers such as Dillon like family, too.
Dillon discovered that as she drove Jill Biden, now the incoming first lady, through northwest Iowa on a campaign trip. At one point, Jill Biden asked Dillon if, amid the campaign, she had much of a chance to talk to her family. Dillon then casually mentioned that the next day was her mother's birthday.
Jill Biden remembered. The next morning in Sioux City, Iowa, she climbed into the car with Dillon and said: "Let's call your mother."
Dillon demurred, given the campaign schedule, but all through that day, Jill Biden kept trying, asking again and again to call Diane Dillon back in Amherst.
And finally, when they pulled over to get gas, "Jill Biden looks at me and she says: 'Do not get out of this car, we're calling your mother.' "
Dillon said the incoming president has an equally personal touch about him. She recalled the time when she was driving Biden to the airport in Iowa.
"We're just chit-chatting, and he looks at the GPS, and he gets this little twinkle in his eye and he goes: 'You think we can find some ice cream on there?' And so I punch in something and we found an ice cream place on the way to the airport and pulled over, and Joe Biden bought me ice cream," said Dillon, now 37.
'Bring the boys!'
A Democratic campaign consultant based in East Aurora, Joe Slade White produced campaign ads for Biden for 26 years and of course has plenty of memories. But he said one of the most telling ones came at the party that Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens and her husband Jack threw for Biden campaign aides and supporters in 2008, not long after Biden abandoned the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
White wanted to go but it was his weekend to tend to his young sons Michael, who was then 9, and Noah, 6. But Biden's sister insisted, saying: "Joe, this is a Biden party. Of course bring the boys!"
And so White flew to Philadelphia and treated his sons to a day of history lessons at Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell before driving to Valerie Biden Owens' place in suburban Philadelphia.
There, he told his sons to wait on a sofa, where a friend watched over them while White got them drinks.
"Returning, I looked, and there were my boys and Joe Biden – all three of them laughing and telling stories with great animation," recalled White, now 70. "The boys were so engaged and so happy, and so was Joe Biden."
White turned to his friend and said: "There isn't a person in this room who wouldn't give anything to spend 20 minutes on that sofa talking to Joe Biden. But there he is, talking with those two little boys, listening to them and treating them with affection and respect. My two boys, now entering adulthood, will never forget that."
An atmosphere of warmth
Williamsville native Elizabeth Allen, 36, has done something few people in the world have ever done. She visited 35 countries with Joe Biden.
Allen worked in Biden's communications office for five of the eight years he served as vice president. She later moved on to be deputy communications director at the Obama White House and communications director for vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential campaign, but she still has plenty of vivid memories of her years with the incoming president.
More than anything else, she recalls an atmosphere of warmth amid the pressure-cooker heat of American politics.
"Voters are endeared to Joe Biden because of what they see, and it's very much the same thing behind the scenes," she said. "He is a guy who cares about people's families and people's lives. There's a saying that once you're in the Biden family, you're never not in the Biden family. That's really what it does feel like. "
Allen, like several others who know Biden, stressed that he will lead the nation in a much different way than his bombastic predecessor.
"Joe Biden is a person who has lived with grief and had adversity, so I feel like there is nobody better equipped to deal with that," Allen said. "As the country is going through a moment of national hardship, Joe Biden's empathy and life experience will really speak to that."