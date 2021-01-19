8 memories of Joe Biden from Western New Yorkers who knew him

White wanted to go but it was his weekend to tend to his young sons Michael, who was then 9, and Noah, 6. But Biden's sister insisted, saying: "Joe, this is a Biden party. Of course bring the boys!"

And so White flew to Philadelphia and treated his sons to a day of history lessons at Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell before driving to Valerie Biden Owens' place in suburban Philadelphia.

There, he told his sons to wait on a sofa, where a friend watched over them while White got them drinks.

"Returning, I looked, and there were my boys and Joe Biden – all three of them laughing and telling stories with great animation," recalled White, now 70. "The boys were so engaged and so happy, and so was Joe Biden."

White turned to his friend and said: "There isn't a person in this room who wouldn't give anything to spend 20 minutes on that sofa talking to Joe Biden. But there he is, talking with those two little boys, listening to them and treating them with affection and respect. My two boys, now entering adulthood, will never forget that."

An atmosphere of warmth

Williamsville native Elizabeth Allen, 36, has done something few people in the world have ever done. She visited 35 countries with Joe Biden.