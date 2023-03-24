An $8.3 million replacement of the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge over the Niagara Thruway on Grand Island is set to begin next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office announced Friday.

The Beaver Island Parkway Bridge, which was constructed in 1954, is traveled by about 13,000 motorists using the I-190 each day. When the new construction is completed, the replacement bridge will have wider travel lanes and emergency shoulders, as well as increased vertical clearance to 16 feet, 9 inches from the current 14 feet, 2 inches, a new guiderail and new surface.

The existing structure is expected to be closed to all traffic on the week of April 3, depending on the weather. Detours will be posted.

The replacement work "is highly weather dependent, and dates are subject to change," the governor's office said in a news release.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.