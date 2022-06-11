8,000 Falls residents without power as line goes down

About 8,000 National Grid customers in Niagara Falls were without power Saturday evening after the power company lost a transmission line that feeds four substations.
National Grid crews were responding and investigating, a spokesperson for the Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said in an email.
The power company estimated electricity would be restored by 11 p.m., the spokesperson said.
Crews were working to restore a second line that was down for maintenance and can be used to feed the substations.
Jay Tokasz
Reporter
