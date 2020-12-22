8,000 braved the cold to welcome home the AFC East champs ... 40 years ago today

“For me, it was similar to what I’m hearing from the younger people now,” he says. “This one is the first AFC East championship in a lot of people’s lifetimes.”

When the Bills won on Saturday, McCarville’s brother-in-law asked, on Facebook, who was going to the airport. McCarville said he was up for it, as he had been 40 years before. He asked his brother-in-law to text him the plan. But he got no reply, and then fell asleep – as befits a Bills fan who is 59 years old.

Ah, but in 1980 he was 19 – and ready to party in the cold and dark with thousands of like-minded Bills backers. He and a best friend arrived with a 12-pack of Schmidt’s in tow.

“There was no problem with that in those days,” he says. “I remember thinking it was like a rock concert.”

These days McCarville is president of McCarville Insurance Agency in Orchard Park. He’s also a former member of the Erie County Legislature and a former Orchard Park Town Board member and village trustee.

The 8,000 fans in 1980 represented one-tenth of the capacity of what was then Rich Stadium. The Courier reported: “The mob swayed to rock music, swilled beer, chanted slogans, stood on cars for a better view, stamped, shouted, danced, and held up dozens of hastily constructed homemade signs.”