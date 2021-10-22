 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
78-year-old Bowmansville man killed in two-car collision in Amherst
0 comments

78-year-old Bowmansville man killed in two-car collision in Amherst

Support this work for $1 a month

A 78-year-old Bowmansville man was killed and his 78-year-old passenger seriously injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Wehrle Drive, just west of Transit Road, according to Amherst police.

Police said the accident occurred at about 1:37 p.m. as the man, who was driving a 2009 Nissan, was entering the highway from a parking lot. His vehicle was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford on Wehrle.

The driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a woman, was transported to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

A 46-year-old man driving the Ford also was taken to ECMC by Twin City Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

All of their names were withheld by police pending notification of their families.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanologists reach eruptive fissure of the Cumbre Vieja volcano for the first time

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News