78-year-old Bowmansville man killed in two-car collision in Amherst

A 78-year-old Bowmansville man was killed and his 78-year-old passenger seriously injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Wehrle Drive, just west of Transit Road, according to Amherst police.

Police said the accident occurred at about 1:37 p.m. as the man, who was driving a 2009 Nissan, was entering the highway from a parking lot. His vehicle was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford on Wehrle.

The driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a woman, was transported to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

A 46-year-old man driving the Ford also was taken to ECMC by Twin City Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

All of their names were withheld by police pending notification of their families.

