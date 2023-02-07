Vandals and looters who broke into dozens of Buffalo businesses stole “luxury and unnecessary items” amid the Christmas week blizzard, a ransacking that a new report from the Brown administration called "destructive and fueled by greed."

The report, an assessment of the city's response to the deadly blizzard, provides for the first time a count of how many businesses were looted and the extent of the damage at the Aldi market on Broadway – totaling almost a half a million dollars.

“We had 77 businesses that were looted in the city of Buffalo during the storm,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “I don’t know if any other municipality had more than one or two. That was stuff that we had to respond to.”

"This looting was not to survive the storm, prevent starvation or out of desperation," according to the report.

The city had to shift police resources "to deter and arrest individuals who stole televisions, couches, sneakers, designer clothing, dry cleaning, video games and other electronics," the report said.

The internal review, which Brown outlined during a meeting with reporters and editors from The Buffalo News, will be submitted to the Common Council once it's finalized, the mayor said. In addition, an independent, external review of the city's storm response conducted by New York University's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service is expected to begin this month.

As of Friday, 22 arrests have been made in connection with looted businesses, the charges include criminal possession of a weapon and burglary, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor menacing, obstruction of governmental administration and attempted petit larceny and criminal trespass counts.

Aldi on Broadway was particularly hit hard, Brown said. The no-frills supermarket closed during the blizzard due to looters breaking into the store and causing extensive damage to the property, fixtures and merchandise.

The store sustained about $500,000 in damages and was closed for more than three weeks before reopening Jan. 17.

Before the reopening, Brown and other government leaders, including the Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, some Buffalo Common Council members and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, met with the vice president of Aldi to address the looting concerns, the mayor said.

The city committed to increase police patrols in the area.

“They were pretty upset about the level of looting – but more than looting, vandalism of the store," Brown said of Aldi executives. "The store was literally trashed. Whoever came into that store tried to destroy it. And their losses from that were about a half million dollars.”

Many residents feared it would not reopen.

"We sat there and asked them to please open the store," Brown said. "That’s one of the lowest income areas in our city. Why did they first put the store in? Well, the city was putting extra money into the Broadway Market right across the street. The city located a surveillance camera right across from their property. We put a police substation at the Broadway Market. We told the vice president from Aldi we would increase police patrol and before he got there to meet with us, we were able to make an arrest of one of the looters."

Aldi is an important grocery store in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. In addition to the Save-A-Lot store in the Broadway Market and the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, it is one of the few stores in the area that offers fresh produce and meat at reasonable prices, rather than the processed foods available at corner stores.

The city assembled an anti-looting detail to arrest those who broke into the businesses in response to what Gramaglia called "opportunistic" crimes.

In addition to the Aldi on Broadway, other sites of looting included Bailey Avenue businesses, such as Family Dollar, Aaron's Rent to Own and Bailey Jewelry. On West Ferry there were Dollar General, Rent-a-Center and Rite Aid.