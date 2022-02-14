 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
75-year-old man killed in two-car collision in Lewiston
0 comments

75-year-old man killed in two-car collision in Lewiston

Support this work for $1 a month

A man was killed Monday in a two-car crash at the intersection of Model City Road and Ridge Road in Lewiston, according to Lewiston police.

Police said two officers from the department patrolling the area at about 11:52 a.m. came upon two vehicles that were roadside at the intersection.

Police extracted the driver of the vehicle that was headed north on Model City Road, who was unresponsive, and started CPR on him.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the second vehicle, which was headed east on Ridge Road, had gone straight through the intersection when the other vehicle ran through a red light, causing both vehicles to collide.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that was headed north on Model City Road, identified as 75-year-old John T. Bristol, was transported to Mount St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after police and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle also was taken to Mount St. Mary's and treated for non-life threatening injuries.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paris becomes 'City of Love' on Valentine's Day

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News