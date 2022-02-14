75-year-old man killed in two-car collision in Lewiston

A man was killed Monday in a two-car crash at the intersection of Model City Road and Ridge Road in Lewiston, according to Lewiston police.

Police said two officers from the department patrolling the area at about 11:52 a.m. came upon two vehicles that were roadside at the intersection.

Police extracted the driver of the vehicle that was headed north on Model City Road, who was unresponsive, and started CPR on him.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the second vehicle, which was headed east on Ridge Road, had gone straight through the intersection when the other vehicle ran through a red light, causing both vehicles to collide.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that was headed north on Model City Road, identified as 75-year-old John T. Bristol, was transported to Mount St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after police and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle also was taken to Mount St. Mary's and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

