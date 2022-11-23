 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
74-year-old man who crashed during snowstorm found dead days later

A 74-year-old Wyoming County man reported missing from a one-vehicle crash scene on Friday during the snowstorm was found dead Tuesday several hundred yards away in a snow-covered field, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death of Nicholas Perry Sr. of Strykersville, the Sheriff's Office said.

His death is at least the fourth in Western New York related to last week's snowstorm. The others all were cardiac events related to people shoveling snow, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said.

Perry's family called police around 8 p.m. Friday after Perry could not be located. The crash on Armburst Road in Sheldon is believed to have happened two hours earlier, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders searched until about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in what they described as "extreme weather conditions." In the ensuing days, police and municipal officials searched snow banks and ditches in the area and county officials used a drone as weather permitted.

A state police helicopter located the body around noon Tuesday.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

