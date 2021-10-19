70 years later, thanks to DNA, a missing Korean War soldier from Buffalo is identified

The story of Army Cpl. Robert C. Agard Jr.'s loss and recovery covers more than 70 years.

It moves from South Korea to Hawaii, and from those who handle disinterment to the eyes of experts in science.

But for Agard, who was 19 when he died in the Korean War, the fate of his life and his remains are now certain.

“There’s a saying in the military that you never leave a fallen comrade,” said Sean P. Everette, at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. “It is still our sacred duty to go and find these people.”

Agard, who had been serving with the Army's 2nd Platoon, 24th Reconnaissance Company, 24th Infantry Division when he died in July 1950, was identified more than a year ago, on Sept. 29, 2020. His identification was announced Tuesday by the military after his family had recently been fully briefed on his identification.

Government scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis to help make the match. The investigation also included anthropological and dental analysis.