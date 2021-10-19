70 years later, thanks to DNA, a missing Korean War soldier from Buffalo is identified

The story of Army Cpl. Robert C. Agard Jr.'s loss and recovery covers more than 70 years.
It moves from South Korea to Hawaii, and from those who handle disinterment to the eyes of experts in science.
But for Agard, who was 19 when he died in the Korean War, the fate of his life and his remains are now certain.
“There’s a saying in the military that you never leave a fallen comrade,” said Sean P. Everette, at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. “It is still our sacred duty to go and find these people.”
Agard, who had been serving with the Army's 2nd Platoon, 24th Reconnaissance Company, 24th Infantry Division when he died in July 1950, was identified more than a year ago, on Sept. 29, 2020. His identification was announced Tuesday by the military after his family had recently been fully briefed on his identification.
Government scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis to help make the match. The investigation also included anthropological and dental analysis.
Agard's body was one of more than 600 Korean War remains disinterred from unknown graves in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii as part of a Korean War Identification Project. Agard's remains, known only as X-311 for nearly 70 years, were disinterred in June 2019, the agency said.
Services for Agard will be held in Elmira on May 30.
Agard was on night patrol in July 1950 when he went missing in action, around Taejon, South Korea, the agency said. In 1956, Agard had been "declared non-recoverable."
In December 1950, a set of remains was located that were ultimately identified as Agard, Everette said. “Six months after he went missing, the remains were found,” he said.
But it took more than 70 years for scientists to connect the body to Agard.
“They didn’t even know what DNA was back then,” Everette said.
While Agard was listed as having been from Buffalo, news accounts of his disappearance in Korea in 1950 noted that his family lived in Ithaca and Penn Yan.
In some ways, Everette said, the case of Agard and his loss and later identification is not all that unusual.
“Every missing service member, they have a story,” Everette said.