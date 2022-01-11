70-year-old Fredonia woman dies in apartment fire

A 70-year-old Fredonia woman died early Tuesday in a fire in her apartment building, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, the body of Patricia Ulkins was found amid fire debris in a lower apartment in a large two-story dwelling at 111 Center St.

Another woman living in the first floor apartment broke a bedroom window and jumped to safety, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was treated for minor injuries in Brooks Memorial Hospital, Dunkirk.

Four other residents escaped safely from two upstairs apartments, according to reports. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the Fredonia Fire Department reported on Facebook.

Firefighters responded to a call about the blaze shortly before 6 a.m. It is believed to have started on the first floor near the center of the house, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire crews were hampered by frozen hydrants and the extreme cold, the Fredonia Fire Department noted.

An investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s Office said the fire is not considered suspicious.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.