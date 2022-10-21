 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by truck

  • Updated
A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a truck in Buffalo.

Buffalo police say the boy was hit near Genesee Street and Sprenger Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The child was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, said Buffalo police, who continue to investigate the accident.

No charges have been filed at this time. 

