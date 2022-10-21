7-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by truck

A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a truck in Buffalo.
Buffalo police say the boy was hit near Genesee Street and Sprenger Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The child was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, said Buffalo police, who continue to investigate the accident.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Michael Petro
Reporter
Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News.
