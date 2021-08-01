7 Hearts Maternity Rescue to hold fundraiser to help dogs find homes

7 Hearts Maternity Rescue will hold an "Oldies Night" fundraiser at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cabana Sam's Sunset Bay Grill, 1028 South Shore Drive in Irving.
7 Hearts is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer organization based in Lake View which rescues dogs and puppies from high-kill and overcrowded shelters and provides them with forever homes.
Admission to the fundraiser is free. Gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be available. 7 Hearts is accepting donations at 7hearts.org. Gift baskets are also being accepted for the Tuesday fundraiser; email 7heartsrescue@gmail.com.
