7 Hearts Maternity Rescue to hold fundraiser to help dogs find homes
7 Hearts Maternity Rescue to hold fundraiser to help dogs find homes

Dog fun

Ken Sharpe of North Tonawanda looks on as his dog Prince plays with a frisbee at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda, Monday, July 12, 2021.

 John Hickey

7 Hearts Maternity Rescue will hold an "Oldies Night" fundraiser at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cabana Sam's Sunset Bay Grill, 1028 South Shore Drive in Irving. 

7 Hearts is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer organization based in Lake View which rescues dogs and puppies from high-kill and overcrowded shelters and provides them with forever homes.

Admission to the fundraiser is free. Gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be available. 7 Hearts is accepting donations at 7hearts.org. Gift baskets are also being accepted for the Tuesday fundraiser; email 7heartsrescue@gmail.com.

Matt Glynn

