7 donated saplings planted by Re-Tree WNY in Sperry Park are uprooted

The chairman of Re-Tree WNY said he was very disappointed to discover on Tuesday that a third of the 20 donated saplings planted Saturday by volunteers in Sperry Park were either driven over or ripped from the ground.

Re-Tree WNY Chairman Paul Maurer said he saw tire marks in the ground where some of the trees had been planted around the pavilion in the East Buffalo park bounded by Paderewski Drive and Sherman, Peckham and Krettner streets.

"It looks like they just ran over the trees, and we're pretty upset at Re-Tree, because it's all volunteer and donations we raised to plant the trees," said Maurer. "So we were just making sure the community was aware of that vandalism."

Maurer said the donated trees included maples, elms, Japanese lilacs, Lindens and London planes.

A neighbor who lives near the park, but who declined to be identified by name, said she was aware of the vandalism but did not know who perpetrated it or when. She said she was not even aware of who planted the trees in the first place, but questioned why they were planted where they were and so close to the pavilion. The neighbor said she would have preferred to see other amenities added to the park over trees.

Maurer said he was aware of some of the complaints but disagreed that the trees were planted too close to the pavilion.

"There's a way to protest rather than take it upon yourself to remove them," he said. "It's very frustrating, because these people who planted the trees give their valuable time to this charity."

Maurer said, typically, Re-Tree consults with local block clubs and/or neighbors before any new trees are planted. He said Re-Tree often trains the block club members who then plant the donated trees. However, that did not happen in this case, he said.

"We don't often do what we did on Saturday where we brought in volunteers to do the planting," Maurer said.

The uprooted trees were donated by Trautman Associates, an architectural firm, he added. Maurer said Re-Tree will make attempts to salvage the seven trees.

"Obviously, we're not going to re-plant them back in the same spot, because someone will remove them again," Maurer said.

The nonprofit Re-Tree WNY is a subsidiary of the Buffalo Green Fund and was founded by Maurer in response to the freak Oct. 12, 2006, snowstorm that took out more than 57,000 trees across Erie County. Re-Tree WNY started with a goal of planting 30,000 trees to replace the lost trees, with each municipality in the county collectively matching Re-Tree's efforts. The organization, in recent years, has taken on other tree replacement and beautification projects, such as tree plantings in neighborhoods and city parks and the gardens in Niagara Square in front of Buffalo City Hall and the marina at Canalside.