$7,500 reward offered for info on June homicide in Buffalo

A $7,500 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers WNY for information that leads to a conviction in an unsolved homicide that happened in June.
The organization said Paris Stephens, 32, was gunned down at Kehr and French streets in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood. At the time, Buffalo police said Stephens was part of "some type of large street gathering" in the area when shots rang out around 12:45 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 716-867-6161 or through the organization's "Buffalo Tips" smartphone app.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
