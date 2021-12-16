 Skip to main content
$7,500 reward offered for info on June homicide in Buffalo
Paris Stephens was gunned down near MLK Park on June 25.

A $7,500 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers WNY for information that leads to a conviction in an unsolved homicide that happened in June.

The organization said Paris Stephens, 32, was gunned down at Kehr and French streets in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood. At the time, Buffalo police said Stephens was part of "some type of large street gathering" in the area when shots rang out around 12:45 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 716-867-6161 or through the organization's "Buffalo Tips" smartphone app.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

