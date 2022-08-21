$67 million medical complex that forced move of Amherst youth teams remains divisive

A medical complex now under construction near Amherst's Northtown Center is, depending who you ask, either a boon or boondoggle for the town.

To critics of the $67 million project, it represents a subsidized giveaway of valuable parkland that doesn't help residents and needlessly displaces young Amherst athletes.

But when supporters look at the building, they see the new recreational and community-focused spaces the town is adding, thanks to money generated from the development.

The medical building, tied to UBMD and Kaleida Health and set to open next year, is the first tangible sign of the planned Amherst Central Park makeover of an area on and around the Northtown Center recreation venue, the former Westwood Country Club and the town's Audubon Golf Course.

Detractors say town officials have not looked out for the best interests of neighbors and taxpayers in negotiations with the developer of the medical building, Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., and the owners of the Westwood site, Mensch Capital Partners.

Further, they say, selling prime recreational land to Ciminelli forced the town to spend millions of dollars to replace football, softball and baseball fields lost to the medical development. And not all of the replacement fields are ready for use, with a rainier-than-normal spring delaying the completion of four new softball diamonds.

"In Amherst, kids and taxpayers keep losing while developers reap the benefits," said Mary Wood, who recently wrote about the UBMD deal in letters to The Buffalo News and Amherst Bee.

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa, however, said the UBMD project is doing what town officials anticipated it would do: provide new revenue the town can plow into upgraded sports venues and a community center in northwest Amherst.

And, he said, Amherst by next month could reach a final agreement on a nearly $40 million plan, years in the making, that would see Mensch transform the former country club into a park before selling it to the town.

"The reality of this scenario is ... I think we're building more ballfields and better quality ballfields than anybody in Western New York right now," Kulpa said.

Amherst sold 15 acres of sports fields, off Maple Road just east of the Northtown Center ice rink complex, for $3 million to a group of doctors and investors, Bones and Guts LLC.

Under the $67.3 million project, Ciminelli is constructing a 163,000-square-foot medical and surgery building, with more than 800 parking spaces, for a group of tenants including UBMD specialty practices and a joint UBMD-Kaleida Health ambulatory surgery center.

Ciminelli in December received tax breaks worth up to $3.7 million from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency for the project, set to open in June. Work started in December and the building core and shell are about 75% finished, Ciminelli spokesman Andy Schwartz said.

The land sold to the doctors' group included a number of fields used by youth sports teams, forcing the town to find them new places to play.

For Williamsville Jr. Football and Cheer, the town constructed two new football fields at the nearby North Amherst Recreation Center and American Legion A.J. Jurek Post No. 1672, both at Millersport Highway and New Road. The town has an agreement to buy the American Legion property, Kulpa said, a move that helps the town and the cash-strapped post.

Williamsville Jr. Football played last fall's football and this spring's flag football seasons at Williamsville South High School, said Krystina Frangos, the league president. The new football fields opened in late July, in time for the current tackle season, she said.

A new building housing concessions, locker rooms and bathrooms remains under construction, Frangos said.

"They really did do a good job. Obviously, there's some, you know, finishing touches, like the concession stand. And then some landscaping, things like that," she said. "But the fields themselves are – they're beautiful."

Amherst Girls Softball League had seven fields at Northtown Center but lost three to the UBMD building project. The town agreed to build four new diamonds at the former Buffalo Shooting Club site along Maple Road.

The town's lease for the diamonds runs through 2026, with a five-year extension, and Kulpa said he doesn't worry the site developer will ask for the land back.

Work on the new fields was delayed because of the wet spring, Kulpa said, but crews have made progress. The sod needs to settle but the fields should be ready for use by October, perhaps during the fall recreational league, he said.

For the spring softball season, including travel teams and a major tournament, the organization had to squeeze in the games on the four remaining diamonds near the Northtown Center, said Julie Styn, a member of the league's board, after initially being told the new fields would be ready by April.

The rainy weather didn't make scheduling any easier, Styn said.

"The board's frustrated. I mean, I'll be honest with you – I'm one of them. They already finished the football fields. The football fields are done and beautiful," she said, laughing. "You know, I can only hope ours look as nice."

In addition, crews still are upgrading a field at the Lou Gehrig baseball complex, on Dann Road, that D'Youville University's baseball team will use to replace a field lost to the UBMD development.

The UBMD project, the tax breaks granted to the developer and the shifting around of the sports teams all have drawn opposition, particularly last year when Kulpa and two other Democrats on the Town Board ran for and won re-election.

Judy Ferraro, a dogged critic of development in this section of Amherst, said the town provided little opportunity for public input before agreeing during the pandemic to sell the fields.

"Many people are devastated and still sleepwalking through this horrific time in our history," Ferraro said, "and Kulpa is and has been exploiting it."

She and other detractors said the medical complex didn't merit tax incentives. Medical projects are not typically eligible for tax breaks, but Ciminelli and the UBMD partners successfully argued the multitenant center will provide top-of-the-line services "not currently available" in Amherst.

"None of this is in furtherance of a central park. The recreational fields are being decentralized and Westwood is still owned by Mensch. UBMD, Mensch and the owner of the gun club site are the winners. The residents and taxpayers are the losers," Jennifer Snyder-Haas wrote in a lengthy critique last year.

Kulpa pushed back, pointing out that money from the nearly $3 million sale price and $700,000 in yearly tax revenue will cover the roughly $6 million cost of the new, updated sports fields and help pay for a new community center under construction at an office park in northwest Amherst, as well as improvements to the Northtown Center rink complex.

"The UBMD project's been nothing but a way to benefit youth sports across the town," he said.

UBMD is one piece of the long-controversial, much-delayed Amherst Central Park project.

As The News reported late last year, the town and Mensch have scaled back a convoluted land swap. Instead, Amherst would pay about $32 million to Mensch to clean up toxins from the Westwood site, renovate the clubhouse and transform the 170-acre parcel into a park.

Another $8 million would go toward construction of a new theater for MusicalFare, which would lease back the performing arts space.

The deal awaits final approval from the parties and from state environmental regulators, perhaps by the end of next month. A portion of the park could open as soon as 2024, he said.

"Hopefully we're going to be able to phase it in and utilize part of it," Kulpa said.