$63 million UBMD complex, 'linchpin' for Amherst Central Park plans, gets approval

Hopkins responded that the newest version of the project no longer extends North Maplemere Road into the development site and water won't run off the site onto adjoining properties.

He emphasized that this is a standalone project and it is not directly connected to the larger planned redevelopment of the property just to the east of the UBMD site.

But town officials and Mensch Capital Partners, the private developers who own the Westwood site, see the UBMD proposal as a critical element – McGrath deemed it "the linchpin" – in reaching a final deal after years of negotiations.

Future phases of the Amherst Central Park plan include converting Westwood into a public park with a theater and arts venue; transforming the 18-hole Audubon course into a 9-hole course with a virtual reality golf center and new sports fields; and new residential, commercial and athletic space running along a central green.

Kulpa said the next step is determining what must be cleaned up at the Westwood site and how much this will cost.

Then, he said, the town can sign a sale agreement that would see the town sell 38 acres to Mensch in exchange for the 170-acre Westwood site.