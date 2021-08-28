62-year-old man struck by gunfire early Saturday

A 62-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition after an overnight shooting, according to Buffalo Police.
Police responded to the call just before 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Prospect Avenue, according to Michael J. DeGeorge, spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
Detectives say the victim was struck by gunfire and transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
Police were asking anyone with information about the incident to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.
