'60 years in the making': Lancaster's West Main Street is transformed

West Main Street in Lancaster is back.

Devastated by fire about 60 years ago and plagued with empty storefronts, the section in the heart of the Central business district struggled for years.

But things started turning around with the sale of 4.4 acres along West Main for mixed-used development and now the completion of the $3.5 million West Main project. Work began last year on the project that was in the works for more than 10 years.

The one-way street was extended to Aurora Street, and converted to two-way traffic with sidewalks, on-street parking, new light poles, planters and benches. A mini-roundabout was installed at the new intersection of West Main and Aurora.

"This is a day to celebrate indeed," Mayor Lynn Ruda said at the official ribbon cutting Thursday. "It's 60 years in the making."

The project is part of a larger $8.5 million restoration that includes two roundabouts at Central and Pleasant avenues and Pleasant and Aurora Street and improvements to Cayuga Creek Park.