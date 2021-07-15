'60 years in the making': Lancaster's West Main Street is transformed

West Main Street in Lancaster is back.
Devastated by fire about 60 years ago and plagued with empty storefronts, the section in the heart of the Central business district struggled for years.
The developer is planning a three-phase project on West Main Street, creating what local leaders called a "transformative" shopping venue and residential attraction.
But things started turning around with the sale of 4.4 acres along West Main for mixed-used development and now the completion of the $3.5 million West Main project. Work began last year on the project that was in the works for more than 10 years.
The one-way street was extended to Aurora Street, and converted to two-way traffic with sidewalks, on-street parking, new light poles, planters and benches. A mini-roundabout was installed at the new intersection of West Main and Aurora.
"This is a day to celebrate indeed," Mayor Lynn Ruda said at the official ribbon cutting Thursday. "It's 60 years in the making."
The changes include the introduction of two-way traffic on West Main; a public park along the banks of Cayuga Creek; and bicycle lanes along Central Avenue.
The project is part of a larger $8.5 million restoration that includes two roundabouts at Central and Pleasant avenues and Pleasant and Aurora Street and improvements to Cayuga Creek Park.
"The unsung heroes of today are the merchants. They’re the ones who lived through the construction. They lived through the hardship not only of Covid, but taking down the street, having sidewalks that were torn up. They really were our biggest cheerleaders," Ruda said.
"It's wonderful," said Alan Kurtzman, who operates the New York Store at the corner of Central and West Main. "It takes time to get it done, we're just happy it's completed."
"These are iconic buildings, but when they're surrounded by blight and empty storefronts, it just kind of takes down the psyche of a community," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
Hochul called the improvements a model for other communities.
"This is all part of our comeback. It was many years in the making, but it coincides with our post Covid comeback, when we can bring back downtown to let people know there is life and vitality and activity," she said.