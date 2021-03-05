60% of doses at Genesee County vaccine site go to Erie, Niagara residents

At least one local politician, Republican Assemblyman Steve Hawley who represents Batavia, is raising questions about the state's registration process.

“This statewide free-for-all for vaccines is leaving rural New Yorkers behind, and is causing people from all throughout the state to come to our community to use up the small allocation of vaccines our community desperately needs,” Hawley said in a statement. “We need to be smarter about ensuring vaccines given to a community stay in that community, rather than allowing a statewide scramble for shots which keeps doses out of the arms of those who need them most in rural areas.”

While the availability of vaccines has steadily increased over the past weeks with President Biden recently announcing that all adults in the U.S. should be able to get a shot by the end of May, many Americans are still struggling to get an appointment, even if they are deemed "eligible."

In New York, only people in the 1a and 1b categories are eligible. Those include health care workers, nursing home residents, first responders, some kinds of essential workers, people 65 and over and people with certain "comorbidities" which range from cancer, heart disease and diabetes to obesity and high blood pressure. There are different rules for the various vaccination sites, adding to confusion and frustration.