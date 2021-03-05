60% of doses at Genesee County vaccine site go to Erie, Niagara residents

Just under a quarter of the 3,500 vaccines that will be given out at the state-run mass vaccination site which opened Friday at Genesee County Community College will actually end up in the arms of residents of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, according to local health officials.
About half were snatched up by Erie County residents.
“After careful analysis of the registrations, what we expected to happen once we were told the clinic was open to anyone eligible, regardless of residency, did happen. … The GOW [Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming] region will be receiving less than 25% of the allotted 3,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Paul Pettit, public health director for the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments in an emailed statement Friday.
“For those in the ... region who were able to register for this weekend’s state-run temporary mass clinic, we understand how challenging it was. For those who live in our GOW region and were shut out of this clinic, we will continue to advocate for vaccine for our residents,” Pettit said.
Three weeks ago, officials with Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties made a plea to the state to open a mass Covid-19 vaccination site in their community, possibly at the centrally located campus of Genesee Community College in Batavia, to help protect its residents, many of whom have limited computer access and face traveling hours to get a shot.
They had hoped that registration would be limited to their counties' residents, as it had been in some of the state's other mass vaccination operations.
But on Thursday, the state Health Department announced three new vaccine sites, including one at GCC in Batavia where 3,500 doses of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be given over five days.
But registration was open to all state residents.
Within about 90 minutes of the new sites being announced, all of the appointments were filled.
Here's what Pettit's office found:
Genesee County residents got 596 spots or 17.03%. Orleans County residents got 169 spots or 4.83% and Wyoming County residents got 99 spots or 2.38%. Combined that meant just under a quarter of the vaccines would go to their residents.
But Erie County residents got the most overall, with 1,666 spots or 47.6%. Niagara County residents got 446 spots or 12.74% and Monroe County got 326 spots or 9.31%.
“The purpose of our request ... was to help increase our vaccination rate, and provide for our county residents who have been shorted throughout this pandemic. This clinic assuredly did not significantly impact our rates,” Pettit said in the statement. “With only 864 of the 3,500 doses of vaccine remaining in our three counties, we are still well below the current state-wide vaccination rate. We will continue to seek additional allocations to bring parity for the counties’ vaccination rates.”
At least one local politician, Republican Assemblyman Steve Hawley who represents Batavia, is raising questions about the state's registration process.
“This statewide free-for-all for vaccines is leaving rural New Yorkers behind, and is causing people from all throughout the state to come to our community to use up the small allocation of vaccines our community desperately needs,” Hawley said in a statement. “We need to be smarter about ensuring vaccines given to a community stay in that community, rather than allowing a statewide scramble for shots which keeps doses out of the arms of those who need them most in rural areas.”
While the availability of vaccines has steadily increased over the past weeks with President Biden recently announcing that all adults in the U.S. should be able to get a shot by the end of May, many Americans are still struggling to get an appointment, even if they are deemed "eligible."
In New York, only people in the 1a and 1b categories are eligible. Those include health care workers, nursing home residents, first responders, some kinds of essential workers, people 65 and over and people with certain "comorbidities" which range from cancer, heart disease and diabetes to obesity and high blood pressure. There are different rules for the various vaccination sites, adding to confusion and frustration.
For instance in Erie County, the state allowed only pharmacies to administer the shots to people 65 and over and directed the county to only vaccinate people in other categories. But that's changed. On Thursday, the county announced it was opening a mass vaccine site with Pegula Sports & Entertainment that can handle 1,000 people a day at KeyBank Center. It will be limited to Erie County residents who are 65 and over.
The state, in its effort to get vaccines to underserved communities, has opened pop-up clinics in cities across the state and recently opened a mass vaccine site with FEMA at the Delavan-Grider Community Center. For that site, registration was initially limited to residents of 10 ZIP codes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga, which include the east and west sides of Buffalo, and also more affluent communities like the Elmwood Village and downtown Buffalo. After a week, registration was opened to the rest of Erie County. All 12,500 spots were taken within a couple of hours.
At the same time, rural communities, where high-speed internet access is limited and fewer vaccination sites have been offered, say they have been left behind.
Allegany County has the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate among New York's 62 counties, but it is one of a number of rural counties in the state where vaccination rates lag their more populated peers.
"It seems that Allegany County was last to receive adequate testing supplies and now, again, last to receive vaccines," Amanda Joyce-Phelps, director of the Allegany County United Way, wrote in letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pleading for help.
All vaccine sites run by the state, and not as a joint operation with FEMA, have been open to all state residents, a state health department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.