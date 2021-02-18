6 tips on how to line up a vaccination appointment

The bad news: Sometimes the system glitches and your call is dropped. If that happens, a worker explained, they can't call you back because the person you're talking to never actually sees your phone number.

If you live in Niagara County, you have another option: The not-for-profit human services hotline 211 will book an appointment for you, if one is available at a Niagara County-operated site. Hit 8 at the main menu to see if anything is open.

4. Get on a waiting list

The state doesn't have a waiting list for shots, but some pharmacies do, generally independents rather than chain stores. When they get vaccine – which has not been plentiful for pharmacies lately – they will call people on their list. The waiting list might be available through the store's website or by phone.

5. Read the fine print

The state set up the system so that certain types of patients are supposed to use only certain types of vendors. For example, pharmacies are supposed to serve only those 65 or over. Some counties mention a residency restriction for their local sites.

6. Be willing to travel

If you can drive, you improve your chances, although it seems like few people would be as willing as a woman who told her story to The Buffalo News recently about booking an appointment in Potsdam. But it hasn't been unusual for Western New Yorkers to journey to Rochester or Syracuse for appointments.

