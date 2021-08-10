6 challenges Kathy Hochul will face immediately as governor

ALBANY – When Kathy Hochul becomes the 57th governor of New York this month, she will do so at an extraordinary moment in the state's history.

Leading the state through the pandemic as the Delta variant has upended what the public – and scientists – thought they knew about Covid-19 would be enough to keep any chief executive busy.

Throw in social upheaval, a polarized populace, how to balance a $200 billion budget and, oh by the way, the future of the professional football team that plays its home games almost within walking distance of her front door and you have the makings for a lot of sleepless nights.

Here are just a few matters that will take up her time and define her abilities to govern under fire in a geographically and politically diverse state that will still be reeling from the scandals that led to the resignation of Andrew M. Cuomo.

1. Controlling Covid

The Covid infection numbers have sharply risen, with the new daily infection rate climbing more than 10 times the level in mid-June. Hospitalizations, too, are rising, as are Covid infection patients in intensive care units on ventilators. The number of deaths the state counts each day – using a process that excludes many places where Covid people might die, like at home – are also rising.