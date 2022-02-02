59 missing Pendleton tax payments found in William Street post office

The U.S. Postal Service delivered 59 missing property tax payments from Pendleton residents Wednesday, Town Clerk Deborah Maurer said.

The envelopes, all postmarked Jan. 4 or 10, were found in Buffalo's William Street post office.

Although Monday was the deadline for paying without penalty, Maurer said she will process the checks as of their postmark dates, avoiding delinquent tax penalties for the 59 taxpayers, and duplicate payments will be returned.

Maurer disclosed Jan. 25 that several residents told her that the tax checks they wrote in early January had not cleared.

They were sent to a post office box in Buffalo, rented by Evans Bank.

Maurer said a Postal Service representative told her the USPS "is taking full responsibility for this issue. She said mail was delivered to the wrong bank. I don't understand how that could have happened. I don't know if this would ever have been found if we hadn't started this investigation."

Maurer said she wants the USPS to offer reimbursements to taxpayers who incurred bank fees for stopping payment on checks.

