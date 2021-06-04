$500K of state funds to assist Save the Michaels with transportation

The state money "will help this incredible organization bolster its transportation resources to quite literally get people on the road to recovery as quickly as possible," said State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, who helped secure the funding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The agency has experienced some situations where all of its vehicles were in use while calls for assistance continued to come in.

"The fleet can be tied up for weeks," Kennedy said. "Avi and Julie have had to temporarily rent vehicles to get individuals where they need to go – to save their lives – because they understand that that window of opportunity to address that most vulnerable state of someone suffering from addiction is only a window. And if we miss it, we might not ever get it back. Every single minute is a crucial one."

Julie Israel noted their transportation staff's service.

"Our drivers travel all over New York State," she said. "It's just amazing what our drivers do to get people where they need to get to as quickly as possible and as safely as possible."

The Israels and Kennedy spoke of the mission of Save the Michaels being crucial in light of how drug addiction has risen in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.