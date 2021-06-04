$500K of state funds to assist Save the Michaels with transportation

The 10th anniversary of the death of Michael Israel was marked by a big financial boost to the organization that bears his name.
Save the Michaels of the World, an nonprofit agency that fights prescription and other drug addictions, will receive $500,000 in state funding to help it purchase and maintain additional vehicles required for patient transport.
Founded by Avi and Julie Israel of Buffalo, Save the Michaels is an agency designed to help addicts navigate a confusing system, get treatment quickly – and stay off drugs for the long
The Friday announcement outside the agency's 737 Delaware Ave. office offered the kind of mixed emotions that Avi and Julie Israel have dealt with since they started Save the Michaels of the World after the death of their 20-year-old son.
"Every day when I come in here, I think of Michael taking his last breath, and Julie is screaming, 'No, no, no,' " Avi Israel said. "As sad as that makes me, it gives me a drive to make sure nobody else goes through the same pain and the same ending Michael had."
Michael Israel died by suicide on June 4, 2011, following a lengthy struggle with a prescription pain pill addiction. In the 10 years since his parents founded Save the Michaels, the organization has battled opioid addiction through legislation, awareness and direct support – right down to providing rides to treatment centers for those seeking help.
A diversion of millions of dollars from an opioid settlement into New York State's general budgetary fund has angered some legislators and drug counselors.
The $500,000 will help Save the Michaels purchase an additional 12-passenger van and enhance other services, Avi Israel said. In 2019, Save the Michaels served 9,449 individuals seeking support services while the organization's staff covered 160,000 miles across Western New York roads to help people get to rehab facilities.
The state money "will help this incredible organization bolster its transportation resources to quite literally get people on the road to recovery as quickly as possible," said State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, who helped secure the funding.
The agency has experienced some situations where all of its vehicles were in use while calls for assistance continued to come in.
"The fleet can be tied up for weeks," Kennedy said. "Avi and Julie have had to temporarily rent vehicles to get individuals where they need to go – to save their lives – because they understand that that window of opportunity to address that most vulnerable state of someone suffering from addiction is only a window. And if we miss it, we might not ever get it back. Every single minute is a crucial one."
Julie Israel noted their transportation staff's service.
The organization was founded by an Amherst couple who lost their opioid-addicted son in 2011.
"Our drivers travel all over New York State," she said. "It's just amazing what our drivers do to get people where they need to get to as quickly as possible and as safely as possible."
The Israels and Kennedy spoke of the mission of Save the Michaels being crucial in light of how drug addiction has risen in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We know that the need here in Western New York has grown over the years," Kennedy said, "especially during the last year of this pandemic."
According to the CDC, preliminary data indicates that overdose deaths accelerated during the first months of the Covid-19 battle in the United States. The CDC said there were 81,230 overdose deaths from June 2019 through May 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.
In Erie County, fatal overdoses due to opioids increased 50% in 2020 from the year before, according to the Erie County Department of Health.
Avi Israel lauded Kennedy for his support of the organization, recalling a late-night phone call he received during the senator's second term.
"Sen. Kennedy called me and said – I'll never forget it – 'I'm going to champion your cause,' " Israel said. "And Sen. Kennedy has done so, every single year."