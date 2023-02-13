A 5-year-old was rescued on Monday after he and his mother jumped into the Niagara Gorge in Niagara Falls State Park, a parks spokeswoman said.

New York State Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department continued to try to reach the mother, said Angela P. Berti, Niagara Region parks spokeswoman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Berti said the boy was rescued at about 1 p.m. after the woman jumped into the Niagara Gorge with her son between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds.

The boy was loaded on a stretcher onto a Mercy Flight helicopter shortly after 2 p.m. near the Horseshoe Falls on Goat Island.

The area around the Cave of the Winds attraction was roped off by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.