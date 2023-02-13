A 5-year-old was rescued Monday after he and his mother jumped into the Niagara Gorge in Niagara Falls State Park, a parks spokeswoman said.

Authorities have recovered the mother's body, Angela P. Berti, a Niagara Region parks spokeswoman, said just after 4 p.m.

"Unfortunately, the female did not make it," State Parks Police Capt. Chris Rola said.

A New York State Police helicopter was flying her body from the state park to the coroner's office, he said.

He said that the mother and child fell about 90 feet into the gorge.

"The investigation is ongoing, but we don't believe it is an accident," Rola said.

He said the woman and child had been with her husband at the park before they fell into the gorge. Police were interviewing the husband.

The boy was rescued at about 1 p.m. after the woman jumped into the Niagara Gorge with her son between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds on Goat Island.

Rola said Niagara Falls firefighters walked across the ice on the bottom of the gorge to reach the boy and his mother.

The boy was loaded on a stretcher and brought up the Cave of the Winds elevator to a waiting Mercy Flight helicopter shortly after 2 p.m. He was flown to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The area around the Cave of the Winds attraction was roped off by police while the rescue was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.