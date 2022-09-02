5 things to know about New York's new gun laws

New gun laws went into effect this week in New York that change the requirements to obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm, prohibit having a gun in an expansive list of "sensitive locations" and raise the age of being able to legally buy a semi-automatic rifle to 21.

The legislation was passed during an emergency session following the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo that left 10 people dead and three wounded, and after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state's longstanding concealed carry law, which had required permit seekers to explain why they needed to have a gun on their person outside their home.

Will the new rules apply to people with pending applications?

In the days before the new concealed carry regulations went into effect, thousands of people lined up at county clerk and sheriff offices across the state to seek pistol permits, hoping to avoid the new requirements. The requirements include 16 hours of in-person classroom training in firearms safety, plus another two hours of live fire training and providing a list of all of the gun users social media accounts over the past three years as part of a background check to determine if the gun user has "good moral character." The Erie County Clerk's Office stayed open until midnight Aug. 31 to take in last minute applications.

The state says yes, the new law will apply. The law explicitly states that for permits "issued or renewed on or after the effective date of this subdivision, an applicant shall complete an in-person live firearms safety course conducted by a duly authorized instructor with curriculum approved by the division of criminal justice services and superintendent of state police."

However, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns questioned whether that would pass legal muster. He encouraged people to continue to file their permits right up until the stroke of midnight on Aug. 31.

What happens if you are caught with a gun in a "sensitive location"?

New York has designated a long list of "sensitive" locations where gun owners will be prohibited from carrying a handgun, rifle or shotgun, even if they have a concealed carry permit. These locations range from schools, medical facilities and government buildings to bars, parks, theaters, stadiums, protests and permitted outdoor events.

Criminal possession of a weapon in a sensitive location is a new crime, an E felony. Felonies are the most serious crimes under state law.

The charge is not-bail eligible on its own. That means a person charged with that crime would be released on their own recognizance without having to post bail.

However, there are certain circumstances where bail can be set for the crime, such as when the defendant is on probation on a misdemeanor conviction or has a pending case and is rearrested for a misdemeanor or felony that involves harm to a specific person.

Is the new law going to be challenged in court?

On the eve of the law going into effect, a federal judge dismissed a motion for a temporary injunction, determining that the parties who brought the lawsuit, including the Gun Owners of America Inc., didn't have legal standing.

"The court dismissed the case and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction. It is a just and right decision, and our smart, sensible gun laws will go into effect as planned tomorrow on September 1 to keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul's office tweeted that night.

But U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby raised some questions, in particular regarding the state's list of restricted locations.

What is the social media background check?

New Yorkers who want to get a permit to carry a concealed firearm must now provide a list of their social media accounts during the past three years. The licensee can check those accounts as part of an overall background check to determine if the applicant is of "good moral character." Applicants must also list four character witnesses and the names of the applicant's spouse, domestic partner or other adults who live in their house and their children. Applicants must also do an in-person interview.

What are the new laws regarding semi-automatic rifles?

Starting Sunday, New Yorkers who want to buy a semi-automatic rifle, such as an AR-15, must obtain a permit and they must also be at least 21 years old.

The new law essentially treats semi-automatic rifles the same as handguns. The application for the permit is the same one that is used for handguns.

After the May 14 massacre in Buffalo and the mass shooting 10 days later at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Hochul proposed raising the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle. Both of the suspects in the shootings were 18 and used semi-automatic rifles.

"How does an 18-year-old purchase an AR-15 in the State of New York, or the State of Texas?" she asked. "That person isn't old enough to buy a legal drink. ... I want it to be 21. I think that's just common sense."