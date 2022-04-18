$5 million in state funds allocated for North Tonawanda's ailing wastewater treatment plant

North Tonawanda officials are hoping that a $5 million infusion of emergency state funds will keep the city's wastewater treatment plant from imminent failure.

Mayor Austin J. Tylec, Democratic Assemblyman William Conrad and members of the North Tonawanda City Council will be announcing that funding for repairs to the plant is included in the 2022-23 state budget during a noon news conference Tuesday at the River Road facility.

"Ultimately, the amount of repairs that we need at the plant would equate to about $30 million," said Tylec in a telephone interview with The News on Monday.

North Tonawanda asks for $30 million in emergency aid to repair sewer plant Both parties agree emergency aid is needed, but there's partisan finger-pointing between Mayor Austin J. Tylec and his Republican critics over who is to blame for the situation becoming so urgent.

The mayor said the plant is in need of numerous repairs that otherwise have the potential to create environmental hazards. The state Department of Environmental Conservation flagged the plant for violations in 2020, and did so again in 2021, because the city didn't do anything about the 2020 violations.

Tylec said the city initially requested an allocation of $30 million from the state's American Rescue Plan funds, but that request was reduced to $10 million in emergency aid.

"When I say emergency, it's not something that will be catastrophic tomorrow, but may be three years from now and the idea being that a lot these projects take a few years to plan, draw, engineer, construct and implement. By the three-year marker, that's when we're hoping that these will all be completed," the mayor said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tylec said a $6 million Phase I capital project at the wastewater plant to address some of its most pressing problems – including chlorination issues, malfunctioning pumps and the need for a new grit filter system – is near completion.

"Many have argued that this capital planning really needed to have taken place 15 years ago," he said. "Now we're just doing the catch-up."

Conrad sponsored the bill to include $5 million in state funding for emergency repairs to the wastewater treatment plant. He said the bulk of the money will go toward repairing corroded, 30-inch pipes that hover 20 feet in the air at the plant. In March, Conrad took a tour of the facility. As a former chair of the Town of Tonawanda's water services, he said he was stunned at the condition of North Tonawanda's plant.

Conrad noted that the pumps at the city facility had no backup electrical power, allowing raw sewage to back up either into residential basements or into the Niagara River.

"They showed me the digester had blown up a few years ago in 2020 and, basically, raw sewage went into the lake from the Niagara River. Then they took me into their pump facility, where they were trying to replace pumps," said Conrad.

The digester processes sewage solids. When it failed, sewer gas blew a hatch off the roof of the digester building, causing sludge to pour onto the ground, he said, noting that the plant also has no backup electrical power for its pumps.

"We have backups for most of our pumps in the town. I was just shocked to see the disarray. The chlorine tanks were outside and corroding after a couple of years, and bar screens were frozen because they put them outside, and that's what captures all the debris in the water," Conrad added.

He said that having seen firsthand the deteriorating condition of the plant – and fearing for the health and safety of its workers, city residents and local waterways – it was apparent to him that these repairs could no long wait to be addressed.

"It's my opinion that I think a lot of the North Tonawanda residents pay pretty high water bills as it is. This on top of that would be catastrophic, not just financially, but environmentally," Conrad said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.