5 injured after NFTA bus, vehicle crash on Elmwood Avenue

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a bus and passenger vehicle collided just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
NFTA police are investigating the crash, which occurred on Elmwood Avenue near Hinman Avenue, the release said.
The five people injured were all in the passenger vehicle, according to the NFTA.
The NFTA said more information would be released as it becomes available.
