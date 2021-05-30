 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 injured after NFTA bus, vehicle crash on Elmwood Avenue
0 comments

5 injured after NFTA bus, vehicle crash on Elmwood Avenue

Support this work for $1 a month

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a bus and passenger vehicle collided just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

NFTA police are investigating the crash, which occurred on Elmwood Avenue near Hinman Avenue, the release said.

The five people injured were all in the passenger vehicle, according to the NFTA.

The NFTA said more information would be released as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Covid fallout: More than 40% of Buffalo students chronically absent

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News