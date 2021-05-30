5 injured after NFTA bus, vehicle crash on Elmwood Avenue

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a bus and passenger vehicle collided just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

NFTA police are investigating the crash, which occurred on Elmwood Avenue near Hinman Avenue, the release said.

The five people injured were all in the passenger vehicle, according to the NFTA.

The NFTA said more information would be released as it becomes available.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.