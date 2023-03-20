Buffalo’s working-class residents persevered for decades against an outward tide of people and investment.

But now that money is flowing back into the city again, many find themselves with new housing problems.

Rent and home prices have spiked to record highs. New apartments command monthly rents that only the relatively wealthy can afford. And despite its vast tracts of vacant land and abandoned homes, Buffalo still lacks sufficient safe and affordable housing units.

During a Wednesday panel at the University at Buffalo, three progressive housing experts and activists laid out a series of policy reforms they maintain would help address the region’s growing affordability crisis. The panelists – former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton, Northwestern University professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and Rahwa Ghirmatzion, the former executive director of community group PUSH Buffalo – blamed City Hall for failing to protect residents from rising costs and gentrification.

Some of their solutions failed to gain mainstream political support even three or five years ago. But in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, state and local leaders have shown a new willingness to intervene in a housing market that many say has shut out some residents.

In February, the city assembled an Affordable Housing Task Force expected to look at several of the policies that Wednesday's panelists recommended, including new tenant protections and rent hike caps. State lawmakers are fighting to include similar provisions in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s sweeping, statewide housing plan.

“We have the ideas, we have the policy – now we need the will,” said Carrie Tirado Bramen, the director of UB’s Gender Institute and moderator of the Wednesday panel.

Here are five of the housing policies the panelists advocated.

New uses for vacant lots

The city of Buffalo owns nearly 8,000 vacant lots, but nonprofit organizations and affordable housing developers have said it’s too costly or difficult to purchase them. One possible solution: Give some lots away to community groups and homeowners who will repurpose them.

“Right now, the city of Buffalo owns 7,700 vacant lots that oftentimes are dumping grounds for people to put trash and are overgrown in the summer with waist-high weeds,” Walton said. “What they ought to do is hand [vacant lots] over to the community for the purpose of public benefit – for housing, for gardens, for playgrounds, for the things that we really need in this community.”

The suggestion echoes a policy brief published late last month by the Vacant Land Task Force, a coalition of community groups. The brief also called on the city to work with residents to determine the best uses for the vacant land in their neighborhoods.

Buffalo’s Office of Strategic Planning has already done some neighborhood outreach to gauge residents’ needs, officials told The Buffalo News. According to the department, most city-owned lots sell at a median price of “several thousand” dollars. New lot-owners then pay property taxes on the assessed value of the land and any buildings they construct on it, except in cases where the city grants a property tax exemption.

Safeguards against eviction

Buffalo housing groups have repeatedly lobbied the Common Council to adopt a tenant protection bill called “good cause” eviction, which caps rent hikes and bars landlords from booting lease-compliant renters. Under good cause, property owners can only evict a tenant who stops paying rent, becomes a nuisance or otherwise violates the terms of a lease.

Advocates designed the measure in part to prevent landlords in gentrifying neighborhoods – such as Five Points or downtown – from jacking rents up to levels that displace long-term, low-income tenants. Similar statewide protections already exist in California, Oregon and New Jersey, and may soon come to New York.

While Hochul’s housing plan did not include good cause eviction, state lawmakers in both the Senate and Assembly included it in their rival budget proposals last week – even over the objections of landlords, who say the measure unfairly cuts into profits that they could turn to things like building improvements.

Stronger tenant protections

New York adopted a slate of new tenant protections in 2019, requiring advance notice for rent increases and strengthening tenants’ rights in eviction proceedings. But state law still does not require landlords to make timely repairs to their properties, for instance, or guarantee tenants a lawyer in housing court. Those and other issues came up repeatedly in interviews with hundreds of low-income renters that PUSH conducted last year, Ghirmatzion said.

In response, the organization released a 10-part policy platform that calls on the Buffalo Common Council to introduce these new protections at the city level and create both a new city office and revolving rent fund to further support tenants. The proposed Office of the Tenant Advocate would audit eviction proceedings, according to the platform. The $1 million rent fund could provide struggling tenants with grants and low- or no-interest loans.

Further action stalled late last year, however, over concerns that the city lacked legal authority to implement several of the requested provisions. A new Affordable Housing Task Force is now working with city lawyers to pin down what the Common Council can and cannot do, Council President Darius Pridgen told the News last month.

Better public housing

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority owns and operates more than 4,000 rental units in the city, each aimed at giving seniors and low-income people a safe and affordable place to live. But building conditions are notoriously poor: In the most recent quality assessment from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, 12 of the city’s 21 inspected buildings received scores between 40 and 70 out of 100.

Panelists pointed to European programs as models for Buffalo. On a visit to Austria, Walton said, she saw mixed-income public housing complexes with gardens, terraces, on-site kindergartens, saunas and rooftop pools. The Buffalo housing authority received $13.6 million last year to renovate and modernize its properties – but in the United States, Taylor said, public housing isn’t designed with those types of amenities.

“I think we've become so conditioned to believe that public housing is a single thing in the United States,” she said. “It's either high rise or low rise, besieged by poor conditions and filled with people who are living in abject poverty.”

More community benefits

The new Bills stadium in Orchard Park will use $850 million of public funds. But in exchange, and under the terms of a community benefits agreement, the Bills also plan to invest more than $100 million in Western New York over the next 30 years, funding services from recycling to public transit and creating new opportunities for women- and minority-owned businesses.

Ghirmatzion said she would like to see more developers held to that model: “If you're going to get public subsidies, which are our tax dollars, it must be for public good,” she said. She suggested that City Hall require new developments to include affordable units, with affordability pegged to the median income for Buffalo instead of Erie County as a whole. In his administration’s most recent strategic plan, effective Jan. 1, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown committed to requiring community benefit agreements as part of “significant city real estate” sales and transfers.

Ghirmatzion also called on the city to claw back funds from developers that fail to follow through on their community commitments.

Buffalo’s housing crisis is daunting, all three panelists acknowledged. But they see reason for optimism in the work of local advocacy groups – and new political momentum for housing reform at the state level.

“I'm really looking forward to people … rising up and demanding more of the current system,” Walton said. “Because – I'm so corny – but a better world is possible. We just have to demand it.”