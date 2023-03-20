A five-hour standoff Monday evening at an apartment building on Walnut Street in Batavia ended about 10 p.m. when a male suspect was taken into custody, Batavia police reported.

The incident began with a hang-up call to the Genesee County 911 Center about 5 p.m. An officer responded and determined that a crime was in progress.

When police attempted to interview someone about it, the person, who was holding a weapon, retreated into an apartment and barricaded himself inside.

All tenants of the apartment building were evacuated and residents in the area were asked to remain indoors while Batavia police and other law enforcement agencies negotiated with the man. More information was not immediately available.