$4M renovation of Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre revealed long-hidden mural, dome

"I think it was one of the great examples of all the valuable trades and craftmanship represented in one place," Brett Swiatek said. "Fine plaster, fine art and the decorative arts were all represented.

"It really tested our abilities as craftsmen to restore it back to its original glory."

Swiatek said he was impressed over the years by the dedication of the board, staff and volunteers who he said worked to raise the funds and rally the community behind the project.

"It was through their dedication that this theater was restored," he said.

Pareto recalled when one of the Swiatek painters began to dissolve orange paint that revealed the center mural below.

"They're up there with their scaffolding and one of the guys says, 'There's a hand,' " Parata said. "So little by little they start etching away and revealed this whole mural."

The mural depicts a woman on a throne representing literature, with a figure on her left representing tragedy and another on her right representing music.

The gold dome was hidden by tufted fabric.

"That was a big moment for us," Parada said. "All they had to do was wash it."