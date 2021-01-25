$48M mixed-use project planned at Muir Woods in Amherst

Completion of the project by Severyn would mark the culmination of years of efforts by Ciminelli to redevelop the sprawling site, located just north of the I-990 Lockport Expressway, where John J. Audubon Parkway dead-ends just beyond the intersection with Dodge Road. The land is bordered by Sweet Home Road, North French Road, Campbell Boulevard and the I-990.

Ciminelli had proposed various development ideas over the years – with millions of square feet of office space and hundreds of apartments – but always met opposition from the community, particularly over environmental concerns related to the wetlands, which comprise over two-thirds of the site. That area – totaling about 215 acres – is designated as permanent open space and cannot be developed.

In 2017, the developer brought forward its newest plan, dividing the remaining land into four parcels for development.

First it obtained town approval for the $50 million Preserve at Muir Woods, with 133 single-family homes on 46 acres in the southeastern corner, along Campbell. That's being developed by Ryan Homes, which has already sold 86 homes. Of those, 50 are done, 26 are under construction and 10 will start in the spring. Infrastructure for the third phase will be completed in late spring or early summer, allowing sales to start on the remaining houses.