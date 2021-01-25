$48M mixed-use project planned at Muir Woods in Amherst

The last piece of the puzzle for the sprawling Muir Woods property in Amherst is coming together, with an ambitious plan to build apartments, townhouses and patio homes on the remaining piece of land.
Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., which bought the 326-acre site just over two decades ago, will sell the final portion to a small family-owned custom homebuilder from Lancaster that is quickly making a name for itself in development.
That company, Severyn Development, is proposing a multiphase buildout that would include two five-story apartment buildings, 45 duplex town house buildings and two patio-home-style buildings with six units in each. In all, the $48 million investment would have 202 new residences once it is completed, likely by 2025.
"The whole idea was building a rental community with separate structures, especially in light of what we just experienced this past year," said CEO William T. Severyn. "We're hoping we get all age groups to enjoy that type of community."
The planned development is perhaps the biggest project ever taken on by Severyn, whose roots are in building customized homes in Lancaster, Clarence, West Seneca, East Aurora and Alden. But it also continues the company's expansion into larger ventures, and fits with its long-term goals.
He's hoping for a diverse mixture of apartment tenants, citing both young professionals and graduate students from University at Buffalo as among the most likely.
Completion of the project by Severyn would mark the culmination of years of efforts by Ciminelli to redevelop the sprawling site, located just north of the I-990 Lockport Expressway, where John J. Audubon Parkway dead-ends just beyond the intersection with Dodge Road. The land is bordered by Sweet Home Road, North French Road, Campbell Boulevard and the I-990.
Ciminelli had proposed various development ideas over the years – with millions of square feet of office space and hundreds of apartments – but always met opposition from the community, particularly over environmental concerns related to the wetlands, which comprise over two-thirds of the site. That area – totaling about 215 acres – is designated as permanent open space and cannot be developed.
In 2017, the developer brought forward its newest plan, dividing the remaining land into four parcels for development.
First it obtained town approval for the $50 million Preserve at Muir Woods, with 133 single-family homes on 46 acres in the southeastern corner, along Campbell. That's being developed by Ryan Homes, which has already sold 86 homes. Of those, 50 are done, 26 are under construction and 10 will start in the spring. Infrastructure for the third phase will be completed in late spring or early summer, allowing sales to start on the remaining houses.
Then, Texas-based Aspen Heights Partners unveiled plans to build a student housing complex with 515 units and 1,800 beds, as well as amenities. That will be located in the middle, on 42 acres at 1081 and 1121 North French. Aspen Heights is still going through municipal reviews, so it has not purchased the land from Ciminelli or started work.
That leaves the southwestern corner for Severyn, with 17.42 acres.
The new development – named Sawyer's Landing – has been in the works for over 18 months, as Severyn worked with Ciminelli on a conceptual site plan that would satisfy the town, so that Severyn could proceed with its $3 million land purchase.
The project plan by Sutton Architects and Carmina Wood Morris PC is divided into three components.
On the front of the site, Severyn would construct two five-story buildings, with first-floor commercial or retail space and 50 apartments – all but five on the upper floors. Those two 101,250-square-foot buildings will sit on either side of a landscaped center boulevard, with a clock tower, in what Severyn termed a town square. Behind the buildings, the developer plans "plenty of parking," with more than 100 spaces.
The apartments will feature of mix of one- and two-bedroom units, although the specifics are still being finalized. Severyn said he hopes to land amenities like a restaurant, fitness center and day care for the first-floor space, with a preference for locally based businesses.
Beyond the town square, Severyn will develop 45 separate duplexes, with two town houses – a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom – in each of the three-story structures. That's 90 town houses in all.
Each town house lot is 30 feet by 110 feet, and the buildings will be 10 feet apart. Each building will have small courtyards in front, but will sit closer to the sidewalk and right-of-way, like a brownstone development. Each will also have a 35-foot backyard greenspace, as well as a two-car garage in back that faces a rear alley.
"What we’re trying to promote there is walkability," Severyn said.
The town homes are designed to be either rented or sold, with sales prices starting at $399,000. The market-rate rents have not yet been determined.
Finally, in the rear northeast portion, Severyn plans two six-unit buildings with two-bedroom residences designed like one-story patio homes, with no steps. Those units – about 1,200 square feet in each – will also have their own backyards, and are aimed at an "older population," Severyn said.
Overall, the new community will have 305 parking spaces, and Severyn said the town bicycle path will be extended through the site, looping around a retention pond that serves as a buffer from the wetlands. There will also be a dog park and other common-space amenities, he added.
Severyn plans to submit its plans to the town by Feb. 22, to get on the agenda for the April 15 planning board meeting, with hopes for approval by early fall. If approved, construction would begin in spring 2022, with completion after 30 months.