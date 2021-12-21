47-home subdivision on drawing board in North Tonawanda

The CEO of Milherst Construction Co. has submitted plans for a 47-home subdivision on land he owns in North Tonawanda.

Although the official address for James L. Collins' property is 1144, 1162 and 1196 Sweeney St., the 30.6-acre parcel has little frontage on that street.

Most of the construction would be east of the end of East Goundry Street, with plans for a new street to extend east toward Clare Avenue, said Kenneth Zollitch, vice president and director of land planning at Greenman-Pedersen, the engineering firm for the project.

It won the approval of the Niagara County Planning Board Monday, leaving the decision in the hands of the city Planning Commission.

Collins said he's looking to construct patio homes on the 62-foot-wide lots his plan shows.

