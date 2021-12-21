 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
47-home subdivision on drawing board in North Tonawanda
0 comments

47-home subdivision on drawing board in North Tonawanda

Support this work for $1 a month

The CEO of Milherst Construction Co. has submitted plans for a 47-home subdivision on land he owns in North Tonawanda.

Although the official address for James L. Collins' property is 1144, 1162 and 1196 Sweeney St., the 30.6-acre parcel has little frontage on that street.

Most of the construction would be east of the end of East Goundry Street, with plans for a new street to extend east toward Clare Avenue, said Kenneth Zollitch, vice president and director of land planning at Greenman-Pedersen, the engineering firm for the project.

It won the approval of the Niagara County Planning Board Monday, leaving the decision in the hands of the city Planning Commission.

Collins said he's looking to construct patio homes on the 62-foot-wide lots his plan shows.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee dad gets hilariously stuck in tiny amusement park ride

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm
Local News

Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm

  • Updated

The News reviewed state and federal public records, consulted charity watchdog groups and other industry professionals and interviewed the Dalton Foundation’s board members, tax attorney and beneficiaries. The scrutiny revealed that Prolanthropy not only profited from Bills fans’ unsolicited donations, but the nonprofits it manages submit tax records that obscure how the money was used.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News