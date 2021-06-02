43North competition is returning to Shea's Oct. 28

43North has been saying for a while it would bring back its business plan competition this year.
Now it has a date: Oct. 28 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.
43North will start accepting applications for the competition today, said president Colleen Heidinger.
The nonprofit pulled the plug on last year's event amid the pandemic. But with business restrictions going away, vaccination rates rising and Shea's preparing to host shows again, 43North felt the timing was right for the seventh edition of its competition.
The competition will again feature a $1 million grand prize and seven $500,000 runner-up prizes. The prize winners are required to base their operations in Buffalo for at least a year.
As usual, finalists will pitch onstage to a panel of judges. Along with the competition, the glitzy event has turned into a celebration of the region's growing startup scene.
43North hopes to have a full house but will follow state mandates and work with Shea's on those guidelines, Heidinger said. Shea's has other shows scheduled first, which should answer any lingering questions about how 43North's event can proceed.
Applications for the business plan competition will be accepted until July 19. After that, the field of entrants will be trimmed to about 20 contenders. They will travel to Buffalo for another round of judging, and 10 of the startups will advance to pitch onstage at Shea's on Oct. 28. Eight of those 10 will win prize money.
Heidinger said she expects a strong field of applicants, even after a year without the competition.
"A lot of companies were created throughout Covid," Heidinger said. "A lot of folks were home, tinkering, finally putting pen to paper on business plans. So innovation is certainly I would say at an all-time high."
And more than a year of remote work has driven home the idea that startups can be based in a city the size of Buffalo and raise money from investors, instead of just the big cities, she said.
43North has been out drumming up attention for the competition. One selling point to entrants is what recently happened with a past champion. In March, ACV Auctions had a successful initial public offering and now has a market capitalization of about $4 billion.
In a typical year, eight startups would have won prize money last fall and moved into 43North's offices in Seneca One tower earlier this year. Without a new cohort to welcome from 2020, the organization shifted attention to supporting its portfolio companies. 43North also partnered with Erie County for a program that distributed $19 million in federal funds to over 1,300 small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
Heidinger said she is looking forward to 43North staging its usual full-scale event this fall, if rules allow.
"I think based on this timeline and the way the world is shaping up, we'll be in a situation to really be an inspiration and a celebratory night for the community that we always are," she said.
Matt Glynn