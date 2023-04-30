The Niagara Falls Water Board has poured $40 million into improvements to its wastewater treatment system since an ugly and stinky discharge of black water near Niagara Falls in 2017 that drew international scrutiny and the ire of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The nearly completed upgrades, ordered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, greatly reduce the chances of a similar incident happening again – at least in the short term, according to Niagara Falls Water Board Executive Director Abderrahman Zehraoui.

But even with the improvements, treated effluent “is likely to remain an issue of public concern” because it pours out at a visible location near the popular Maid of the Mist docks, and current treatment plant technology can’t produce a clear discharge, Zehraoui said in a written statement to The News.

The Water Board is pushing to move the discharge line below the Niagara River waterline and convert the wastewater treatment plant from carbon filtration to a biological process – changes that would make any treated water entering the Niagara River Gorge virtually invisible. The problem is the cost of such a conversion. It is estimated to be more than $200 million, a price tag that is out of reach for Niagara Falls sewer rate payers.

Still, there may be no better time for the water board to pursue capital funding from other sources. New York voters last November approved an Environmental Bond Act that will make $4.2 billion in state taxpayer money available for public agencies and local governments pursuing projects that reduce pollution, improve water quality and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Biden last summer, also sets aside more than $50 billion for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects.

The putrid discharge in 2017 occurred at the height of summer tourism in Niagara Falls. It was captured on video from a helicopter above and went viral around the world on social media. Cuomo lambasted the Water Board for allowing it to happen, and the DEC stepped in with an aggressive consent order forcing improvements.

Nearly all the ordered projects have been completed or are on track for final completion by the end of this year, according to Water Board officials. An upgrade to the plant’s five sedimentation basins is slated for completion by November 2024. The basin project was spread over multiple years so that no more than one basin at a time was out of service.

One hiccup happened last May, when a power outage knocked out a pump that sends stormwater and wastewater to the treatment plant.

Normally, the Water Board has three 500-horsepower pumps operating at the Gorge Pumping Station, with one or two of the pumps capable of handling all flows and the third pump serving as a backup.

But one of the pumps was out of service, as part of a $4.4 million project to replace them, per the terms of the consent order. When a second pump failed in the outage, the lone remaining pump wasn’t enough to handle all flows on a rainy day. About 6.1 million gallons of stormwater and sewage ended up pouring into the Lower Niagara River as a result.

All three new pumps were installed by midsummer.

Zehraoui said the Water Board’s conversion plan will use as much of the existing treatment facility infrastructure as possible to keep costs down. Nearly all improvements done under the consent order are adaptable to a biological system, he added.

Water Board officials have said clear effluent isn’t possible with the current carbon filtration system that was installed in the 1970s to treat industrial sewage more effectively. The carbon process produces sulfide as a chemical byproduct of treatment, leading to a discoloration of the water, especially in warmer weather. The incident on July 29, 2017, which created a huge dark plume in the river below the Falls, was the worst example of it, with a large basin holding more than a million gallons of dirty water rinsed from the carbon beds that filter sewage mistakenly being drained.

With industrial waste now being just a fraction of what it once was in Niagara Falls, Water Board officials said a biological system, in which microorganisms eat the organic material, is more practical and cost effective in the long term.

The filters in the carbon system require huge amounts of sodium hypochlorite to offset the sulfide generated in the treatment process, said Zehraoui. The cost of sodium hypochlorite, which used to be cheap, has skyrocketed by 500% since 2021, he said. The current system also needs constant maintenance and repair because carbon filters produce hydrogen sulfide gas that damages mechanical and electrical equipment, he said.

The conversion project is included in the state Environmental Facilities Corporation's 2023 intended use plan at a projected cost of $254 million, although it received a relatively low priority score compared with other projects across the state vying for funding.

EFC administers grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Water Board officials met Wednesday with EFC and DEC representatives.