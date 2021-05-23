400 years of military history on display next weekend at Old Fort Niagara

Four centuries of military history will be on display Memorial Day weekend as Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown holds its annual Soldiers Through the Ages presentation.

There will be military vehicles and vintage encampments from the early 1700s to the Cold War. “Matchlocks to M-1s,” a review of military weapons technology from the early 17th century through the 1960s, will be featured at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be sections on military rations and the evolution of uniforms, along with fife and drum concerts and artillery firing demonstrations.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 745-7611 or visit oldfortniagara.org.

On Monday, members of Lake Ontario Post 313, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will lead a memorial service for fallen veterans at 11 a.m. in the fort’s cemetery.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.