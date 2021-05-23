 Skip to main content
400 years of military history next weekend at Old Fort Niagara
Four centuries of military history will be on display Memorial Day weekend as Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown holds its annual Soldiers Through the Ages presentation.

There will be military vehicles and vintage encampments from the early 1700s to the Cold War. “Matchlocks to M-1s,” a review of military weapons technology from the early 17th century through the 1960s, will be featured at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be sections on military rations and the evolution of uniforms, along with fife and drum concerts and artillery firing demonstrations.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 745-7611 or visit oldfortniagara.org.

On Monday, members of Lake Ontario Post 313, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will lead a memorial service for fallen veterans at 11 a.m. in the fort’s cemetery.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

