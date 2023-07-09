Chris Clarke, a high school social studies teacher from Middletown, Del., loves to ride his bicycle along the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal in his home state.

Last year, he tried something new, participating in a ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., on the Great Allegany Passage and the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal towpath. That inspired him to research other opportunities to ride along canals, which led him to the Erie Canal this week, and a stop in the city of Lockport with two friends.

"This is my first extended upstate New York bike ride," said Clarke, 36. "We’ve only been here for five minutes, but we’ve been welcomed by 15 people or so. We’re looking forward to continuing on. Everything has been beautiful."

More than 750 cyclists from 40 states and Canada, like Clarke, kicked off the 25th annual Cycle the Erie Canal Tour on Sunday, departing from Nichols School in Buffalo early in the morning before riding through Pendleton and making a pit-stop in historic downtown Lockport on the first leg of their 400-mile cross-state tour. Ranging in age from 3 to 82, they pedaled into the Niagara County city before setting off again for Middleport, Gasport and Medina.

"It’s more than just a tour. Like a magic loom, Cycle the Erie Canal weaves people and experiences together as they move through the landscape," said Paul Steely White, executive director of Parks & Trails New York, a statewide nonprofit group that has coordinated the trip since 1998.

"We've seen grandparents riding with their grandkids. We've celebrated weddings of folks who have met on the tour. Riders come back again and again, bringing more friends and family to experience the tour with them. Every year we're not only welcoming upstate New Yorkers, we're hosting folks from all over the United States and the world."

And Lockport threw out the red carpet for them, welcoming them along Canal Street with music, food, boat tours, lock demonstrations and other festivities to celebrate the city's new status as a designated Empire State Trail town.

That's part of a new statewide initiative launched last year by Parks & Trails New York and the New York State Canal Corp. to highlight communities along the route in an effort to bolster tourism and economic development. Brockport was the first community to be named an Empire State Trail town last year as the program's pilot, with Lockport, the city of Rome and the village of Newark joining this year.

Communities are chosen based on the quality of their trail-based services and amenities, and their commitment to improving the experience for trail users.

"It’s a way of standardizing the trail user experience. People are coming from all over the world to ride this trail, and they need to know where they can stay, that they can find restrooms and something to eat," said Erica Schneider, planning and policy coordinator for Parks & Trails. "So by granting this designation, we can raise the profile of a place like Lockport, and say if you’re traveling the canal, this is a great place to stop."

Local officials wanted to capitalize on the new attention. "It is a way for us to showcase all of the best parts of Lockport, and get people from all over the country, all over the world, to want to come back for another extended trip after they get done with Cycle the Erie," said Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman. "When you have this many people, it brings the whole area to life. It’s really great to see."

Officials provided information to bicyclists about open businesses and restaurants, as well as a travel guide, and worked with Locks Heritage District Corp. to facilitate demonstrations on the workings of an active canal lock. Bicyclists packed the plaza and courtyard next to the canal, while patronizing shops like Steamworks Coffee Roasters.

"We set up a reception to facilitate information about our city, but also to give the cyclists a rest stop and some water and just a place to hang out," said Grace Platt, program manager for Lockport Main Street, an economic development group. "Everyone’s been pretty happy. It’s not normal for people to set up this kind of reception. But we really wanted to make them kind of stop here, see that Lockport can be a home, and hopefully get them back."

The effort seemed to be working. "It's cute, and obviously very receptive," said Richard Locke of Grand Haven, Mich.

The annual tour – New York's biggest multi-day bike trip – is sponsored by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and 10 regional tourism agencies. It's coordinated by Parks & Trails, a nonprofit founded in 1985, and the state's leading advocate for connecting parks and trails for public use. The Canal Corp., a subsidiary of New York Power Authority, is working with the nonprofit on the annual event.

Participants will cover 40 to 60 miles a day along the Erie Canalway Trail, which is 85% off-road, and comprises the east-west leg of the entire 750-mile Empire State Trail. Riders will travel 62 miles on the second day from Medina to Perinton, stopping in Holley, Brockport, Spencerport, Rochester and Pittsford, before camping in Fairport. They will also stay overnight in Seneca Falls, Syracuse, Rome, Canajoharie and Schenectady, before getting to Albany July 16.

"We have some returners, but we have a lot of new people just experiencing the bike trail," Platt said. "It pulls in a lot of national and international travelers. It’s a good bike ride. It’s not the whole way off the bat. They make it easy for anybody to join, but it’s definitely your cyclist community that is picking up on this."

Locke heard about the ride on a Facebook page for a Western Michigan group he belongs to, after someone in a nearby town said she was coming with her husband. He hasn't done something this extensive since he and a friend toured along the coast of Spain 30 years ago. But he has friends in Western New York, and another in Albany, so "this looked like a lot of fun."

"I haven't ever done this, and I retired last year, so this is my summer camp. It's been really fun," he said. "You always hear of the Erie Canal when you're a kid, and we all knew the song. Michigan is flat and beautiful, and the summer weather is similar, but we don't have the history in every town, so I'm looking forward to learning."

Marty Melnyk of Los Angeles had also never done anything similar before, and didn't even know about the ride until he got a phone call from his brother in Florida, suggesting they do it. Two friends from New Jersey joined them.

"I ride quite a bit, but I’ve never done one of these multi-day rides like this. It’s different than the other things that we’ve done. It’s fun," said Melnyk, 63, whose son is stationed in Watertown with the U.S. Army.

And he's enjoying his time in Upstate New York. "It’s a beautiful state up there. It’s drop-dead gorgeous. We have all these shades of brown, and you have all sorts of shades of green here,. It’s quite lovely. And you have water!" he said. "I’ve been up here since Fourth of July, and I think I’ve had ice cream every single night. You guys know how to do ice cream up here."

For Marnie Vyff of Mountain Lakes, N.J., who belongs to a cycling club, "it's just an awesome way to spend a week."

"We like to go on cycling camping trips, and this one is so well-run," said Vyff, 60. "It’s flat, and you go through really nice towns like this one, and do neat things like ride a boat up the locks or go shopping at these cute shops."

Terry DeVine, 66, participated in the ride for the first time three years ago, and started chatting with the rider next to him, Mike Riester. The two of them discovered that they're both from Buffalo, that they're the same age, and that both were relocating to Rochester, Minn., to help with their grandchildren. DeVine's daughter and Riester's son both work at the Mayo Clinic. Now they're friends who ride and hike together in Minnesota.

"The best part about the ride is meeting people," DeVine said. "The route’s good. The pathway’s good. But the people made it great.

Peggy Bree began participating in and volunteering for the ride 12 years ago, after deciding to start cycling again. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, she knew the canal trail would be "somewhat flat and easy to do," and now comes back every year.

"It's an annual activity for me because it's so much fun, the people are so nice, and it just feels good helping on the ride," said Bree, 72, a biomedical engineer who now splits her time between Leesburg, Va., and Bonita Springs, Fla. "It's well-organized and put-together. And you know you're going to get to see your friends."

Meanwhile, the canal trip has had a secondary impact on Clarke, the high school teacher. "Riding on these canal trails has really gotten me interested in the civil engineering aspect of it," he said. "It’s fun to see how all of this works. I love the thought that goes into solving these problems."

But will that translate into classroom learning for his students? "Not as much as I'd like it to," he said, laughing. "For the few interested kids, yeah."